From here:

Rachel Morin verdict: Jury finds Victor Martinez-Hernandez guilty on all counts | Just The News

“Morin, a mother of five, was killed while on a hiking trail in Maryland in August of 2023. Authorities arrested Hernandez last year, alleging that he entered the U.S. and continued a crime spree that began in El Salvador.

He has been found guilty on all four counts of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense and kidnapping. He now faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without a chance of parole.”

Rape and then murder and he gets “life” rather than “death”. Can you imagine what that poor woman went through before she was murdered?

My thoughts and prayers are with those loved ones she left behind.

I doubt they will receive any government “reparations” from anyone at the Federal, State or local level.

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!