I spent the day binge watching movies and stuffing my face.

I watched (well, I “blurred”) “A Christmas Carol” – Alistair Sims version, “The Battle of Britain” and the Scorpio King” plus a bunch of “How the Universe Works” and “Ancient Aliens” documentaries.

Aside from the repeats of stories and discoveries, this segment of the Scorpion King stood out for me.

Scoot to the 2 minute 30 second mark of this 3-minute video clip.

The Scorpion King: Facing Balthazar - YouTube

Maybe this will inspire those who are wavering on the edge (of injecting others with unproven toxic chemicals) into the “pro-health” camp – and so dodge the “anti-vaxx” marketing label assigned by those making out like bandits off the misery and suffering they inflict on others.

Here’s the snip from the script – I substitute Moloch and the “blob” for Memnon and his armies AND the force for good in the Sorceress against the totalitarian force for evil of a brutal regime.

“She” referred to, is the Sorceress.

Indulge me, ha-ha!

B = Balthazar, the rebel leader, M = Matthyas the Arcadian, seeking to overthrow Memnon, the brutal leader of the oppressive army taking over the world.

B. “yes, I know who she is, and Memnon will stop at nothing till she's returned.

M. he'll come swifter and deadlier once he has her. Memnon will stop at nothing. Hide here as long as you can but believe me when I say he'll find you and if he isn't stopped, he'll sweep across this land and kill all of you.

B “and who's going to stop him again, you? will you stand alone before the fury of his armies?

M “yes”.

End of sippet.

The number of people now informed of the lethal nature of big pharma and the FDA/CDC cartel is growing into legions of people.

The medical and scientific communities have failed to provide a cure for what now looks like the blocking of capillaries with spike protein, that cause clotting and subsequent organ damage – to all organs where the spike poison travels – in a never ending stream - as more and more boosters are taken – let alone from the impact of just a few shots with their lethal modified mRNA cargoes in - just as toxic - lipid nanoparticle ”boats”.

Why is it so easy to create poisons and so hard to come up with “anti-spoke” proteins? Lack of effort, expertise, willingness?

I watch a segment from ICAN about its efforts to withdraw one of the six polio vaccines, because one polio vaccine had been trialled for just two days with no placebo= authorised by the criminals at the FDA/CDC. That polio vaccine is not on the childhood vaccine schedule.

Then I watched Trump talk during a one-hour press conference, about the work Bobby Kennedy would be doing. Trump is not a medic, neither is Bobby, though Bobby has deep experience of all he legal aspects.

Can Trump and Kennedy reverse the EUA shield for bug pharma that the swamp dweller Xavier Becerra extended to the end of Trump’s term in 2029?

Nore that the European Union “Council of Leaders” has also extended its version of the extension of EUA to the same end date. What are the odds that this is not part of globalist plot?

It is apparent that Trump needs to support the “pro=health” movement – not second guess outcomes for which he is not proficient in judging.

Trump’s support and backing of scoundrels during his first term, should not be replaced with an “Overton window” that restricts the way forward to a healthier population.

Quality and progress should not be restrained or censored.

Toxic food additives are important, but pale into insignificance when compared to the severe, serious and lethal harms that could be prevented.

The experimental C19 modified mRNA injections are a good place to start. But major revisions are required to the Countermeasures and Vaccine Injury Compensation Schemes AND existing legislation like the Prep Act.

Right now, the existing legislation is the equivalent of allowing two crashes a month of Boeing 747’s with all aboard killed AND two crashes a week with massive injuries, The FAA regulator says, “that’s not a problem, carry on”.

Back to the mince pies that my neighbours think I am lacking – two boxes left!

I will sign off with Brave AI’s information about today, Boxing Day:

“Origin of Boxing Day:

Boxing Day originated in the United Kingdom. The exact origin is unknown, but there are several theories.

One theory is that it began with churches collecting alms boxes of parishioners’ donated money, which were given to the poor the day after Christmas.

Another theory suggests that it started as a day when servants were given time off and thanked for their hard work with a “special box” of treats.

The tradition is also linked to an older British custom where the servants of the wealthy were allowed the next day to visit their families since they would have had to serve their masters on Christmas Day. The employers would give each servant a box to take home containing gifts, bonuses, and sometimes leftover food.”

P.S. I think I got a card from some “Halligan’s” in California, but I could not make out all the details! Patty or Patsy? I got the card!

Onwards!!!

