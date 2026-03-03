you will not see this topic discussed or even raised in the MSM or social media.

The war with Iran is occurring during Ramadan!

Many Muslim nurses and doctors are taking time off to observe Ramadan.

From Brave AI:

“Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and one of the five pillars of Islam, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

During Ramadan, healthy adult Muslims fast from dawn (Fajr) to sunset (Maghrib), abstaining from food, drink (even water), smoking, and sexual relations. It is believed to be the month when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through the angel Jibreel (Gabriel), making it the holiest time in the Islamic year.

The month is marked by increased worship, including nightly Taraweeh prayers, recitation of the entire Quran, and acts of charity such as Zakat (alms-giving). The spiritual significance is heightened during Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Power), believed to occur in the last 10 nights of Ramadan, when rewards for worship are multiplied.

Ramadan concludes with Eid al-Fitr, a festive celebration involving special prayers, gift-giving, and communal feasting. The exact start and end dates vary each year due to the lunar calendar, typically shifting about 11 days earlier each solar year.

This fast is not just physical but also spiritual, aiming to cultivate self-discipline, empathy for the less fortunate, and a deeper connection with God. The fast begins with Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) and ends with Iftar (meal at sunset), often starting with dates and water.

I want to focus on another aspect of Ramadan – ot just the war on Iran and th participation of the Gulf States – namely the impact on the level of care given by the NHS in the UK.

You may have read articles about the bias against jews by Muslims in t here is recognition by the government in the UK from October 2025.

Government to tackle antisemitism and other racism in the NHS - GOV.UK

Here’s some context from Brave AI:

“Muslim healthcare professionals play a significant and over-represented role in the NHS workforce, despite making up approximately 5-6% of the UK population.

“As of recent data, there are around 44,500 Muslim doctors, representing 15% of the medical workforce.

There are at least 17,000 Muslim nurses.

Muslims also make up a substantial portion of other specialist roles: 12% of dentists, 16.7% of pharmacists, 18.5% of optometrists, and 5.5% of pharmacy technicians.

In total, approximately 42,202 Muslims were employed in NHS trusts and Clinical Commissioning Groups in England as of September 2019, with 31% (12,966) in specialist positions like doctors, compared to a general NHS rate of 10%.

This overrepresentation reflects a long-standing history of Muslim contributions to British healthcare, beginning with recruitment drives in the 1960s and continuing through the pandemic, during which Muslim healthcare workers faced disproportionate risks and losses.

“Approximately **17,000 Muslim nurses** are currently working in the NHS, according to the British Islamic Medical Association. This figure represents a significant increase from 9,323 Muslim nurses registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) in 2018, reflecting a doubling of Muslim representation in the nursing workforce over five years. Despite making up around 6% of the UK population, Muslims are over-represented in specialist NHS roles, including nursing, where their contribution is recognized as a vital part of the health service’s diversity and legacy.

“In September 2023, NHS England reported 352,149 nurses (FTE), a rise of over 51,000 since 2019.

So what is the issue? Well, just like Christmas for Christians, they all would like to take time off for Ramadan which causes a withdrawal of their labour from the provision of health care, causing significant gaps in coverage that must be made up for by non-Muslims.

If you have noticed a drop In health care provision this may be a large part of the reason.

This vacation time for some Muslims is In addition to prayers:

“Muslims observe five obligatory daily prayers during Ramadan, just as they do throughout the year. These are:

Fajr (dawn)

Dhuhr (midday)

Asr (afternoon)

Maghrib (sunset)

Isha (night)

In addition to these, Tarawih prayers are performed after Isha each night during Ramadan. While not obligatory, Tarawih are a highly recommended voluntary prayer unique to this holy month, often held in congregation at mosques and consisting of multiple rakats (units of prayer).

Thus, while the five daily prayers remain constant, the addition of Tarawih makes Ramadan a time of significantly increased prayer activity.

Prayer times also have to be covered by non-Muslims.

Of course, the ‘woke’ lobby bends over backwards to appease the Muslim wrk force:

“Muslims do work during Ramadan, as fasting is observed from dawn to sunset, but they continue their regular jobs and responsibilities. However, accommodations are often made to support them due to the physical and spiritual demands of the month.

Flexible work schedules are common in many countries, such as Oman and Lebanon, where working hours are shortened during Ramadan.

Employers may allow early start times, early finishes, or remote work to help employees manage energy levels and prayer times.

Breaks for prayer and quiet spaces for prayer are important accommodations, especially for those in physically demanding jobs.

Employees may request time off for Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, which typically lasts three days.

While fasting, individuals may experience fatigue, so adjustments like reduced workloads or extra rest breaks can help maintain productivity and well-being.

Employers are encouraged to support Muslim employees through inclusive policies, awareness training, and open communication, ensuring religious observance does not lead to disadvantage or discrimination.

One wonders about the equity of all this in terms of pay and conditions for non-Muslims who by definition must work 10-20 pr cent harder than Muslims to make up for religious practices!

PLEASE take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan