From here:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/keir-starmer-labour-wealth-tax-budget-b2893442.html

“The poorest households in Britain have become poorer while the rich have seen their disposable income rise under Labour, new figures show.

“The amount the poorest households have left over after bills and essential spending has fallen by 2.1 per cent since Labour came to power in July 2024, data from Retail Economics shows. But the most affluent households have seen their discretionary incomes rise by 10.3 per cent.

The UK Labour party is the party of the rich?!?!

The is no commentary in the article (left wing publication) about the number of children that are now freshly classified as “living in poverty” - to compare with the claim that from Prime muppet “Keir Starmer and “Rachel from accounts” that Labour policies have been designed to lift 500,000 children “out of poverty”.

“In a new year message in the Daily Mirror, he wrote: “Late last year I was handed a note by a Scottish girl, aged just nine years old. She had written to me to explain all the ways that poverty can impact children. The hunger from missing breakfast. The cold of unheated rooms. The embarrassment of a worn-through school uniform. The tiredness and exhaustion that comes with all of it.”

“To be honest, it was moving to see such perception from a child. And shocking to think that the vast majority of children growing up in poverty in Britain today come from working families.”

A child’s scripted unverifiable statement In “note” form – what BS – total virtue signalling propaganda – that “note” will have disappeared by now, if it ever existed! Any excuse to spend billions of pounds on socialist dogma!

He added: “That’s why this year we will lift over half a million children out of poverty. By scrapping the two-child limit on child benefit. Expanding free school meals to half a million hungry children. And by waging an all-out war on the cost of living.”

“Graham Stringer, the Labour MP for Blackley and Middleton South, said: “It’s disappointing, but it’s not surprising given that our energy policy subsidises the affluent middle class via subsidies to expensive cars, to heat pumps, to other things, and increases the size of the bills for poorer people.”

Yeah right – policies designed by Labour - subsidies for EV’s are ending shortly – brits can all get poorer together!

“Nicholas Found, from (Retail Economics) said: “The reality is that lower-income families are still grappling with the legacy of surging prices, with finances playing catch-up as the cost of everyday products is significantly higher than it was four years ago.”

The figures include changes in tax and some bills which are not captured by official figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Food and energy prices take the lion’s share of the income of the poor. Energy prices particularly affect the poor, sick and elderly’s decisions - such as “heat” or “eat”, and “heat or clean”.

Per Brave AI:

“Since 4 July 2024, British utility bills have increased as a result of changes to the energy price cap. On 1 October 2024, the price cap rose to £1,717 per year for a typical household, marking a 10% increase from the previous level of £1,568, which was in effect from July to September 2024.

“ By the time of the latest update in January 2026, the price cap for the January to March 2026 period was set at £1,755, reflecting a continued upward trend.”

An increase from£1,568 to £1,755 is an increase of 12 per cent.

Further data from the RPI (Retail Price Index) shows that food and catering inflation rose from 3.5% in 2024 to 5.4% in the third quarter of 2025, indicating a significant uptick in price pressures. In my personal experience, I estimate that UK food price inflation is closer to 15 per cent than 5 pr cent. I doubt that the “wonks” calculating inflation are properly adjusting for “shrinkage” in packaging “(smaller amounts In larger wrappers!

The poor are suffering from a 15 per cent increase in prices that is more easily borne by the Islington elite!

We can examine the impact of increased council and water rates at a later date once the next -10 per cent hikes are made in 2026.

