Here’s a job that asylum seekers could do whilst they wait for their claims to be processed- along with road repairs!

From here:

The ‘Pindia Challenge’: A Stark Warning To The West | ZeroHedge

From here in India:

(11) Memes on X: “The ‘Pindia challenge’ is a game on Google Maps where you drop a street view anywhere in India. The goal is to find an area completely free of trash or rubble. It’s almost impossible to win on the first try. https://t.co/UFvRt7kfs7” / X

To here in Canada:

(11) Mrs B on X: “Every day, I see videos on social media of Indians dumping trash all over Canada & USA. One lady compiled a video of multiple Indian offenders dumping couches & bags of rubbish right on the side of the road, throwing trash in rivers, & ditches. This is a cultural problem & https://t.co/LnaLSjrYiN” / X

Australia:

(11) Lozzy B 🇦🇺𝕏 on X: “An Aussie woman catches an Indian man illegally dumping boxes of rubbish in her Melbourne neighbourhood in Melbourne & she chases him down the street. This is a regular thing in Melbourne now. There is dumped trash everywhere. Our communities used to be clean & well looked https://t.co/V9I1NpVF3f” / X

UK:

(11) Clean Up Britain on X: “This is north London, but it could be a Third World country in Africa or Asia. How bad can it get for us...? https://t.co/nbZFOVO9PA” / X

(11) Clean Up Britain on X: “Just look how brazen this bloke is... He just doesn’t care that he’s polluting the country and committing a criminal offence. This sort of shameless and selfish attitude is what we’re up against. https://t.co/XHFRlVRkKw” / X

(11) Retard Radar on X: “Once-clean British streets now look like a landfill that never got collected. Fly-tipping, sofas in the road, black bags piled like mountains, tyres and mattresses dumped wherever they land. This isn’t “poverty”. It’s imported standards meeting zero enforcement. You can feel the https://t.co/GoRxuId8To” / X

“Western countries maintain weekly bin collections, legal tips and public bins. The services exist. The choice not to use them is deliberate. People do not magically abandon the habits of their origin countries upon crossing a border. They bring the culture with them. The result is the progressive transformation of tidy Western towns, parks and waterways into the same wastelands visible in the Pindia Challenge.

Mass immigration without assimilation does not produce enrichment. It produces eroded civic standards, selective enforcement and neighbourhoods that look as if no one is in charge.

The Pindia Challenge is more than an internet game. It is a mirror held up to a reality that open-borders policies have chosen to ignore. Import the people, import the trash. The streets of the West are already paying the price.

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