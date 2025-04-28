From here:

DYE HARD - The HighWire

“Historic moves out of Washington D.C., as HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his fight to find the cause of autism, and new FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary takes action to remove toxic additives and dyes from our food. Jefferey Jaxen reports on the White House embracing lab leak theory, the bleak future of Bayer’s Roundup, and new cancer risks associated with COVID vaccines—just as the federal government begins to reverse its stance. New Bill Makes Health History in Tennessee. Finally, retired pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas shares his journey from vaccine advocate to whistleblower in his new book, ‘Vax Facts.’

The Jaxen segment about blocking the sun starts at around the 43 minute mark – the research started In the Biden EPA.

Brits take note – injecting toxins into the air is a global phenomenon – brightening clouds to reflect the suns rays (Satan by ARiA) is one of the dumbest ideas ever dreamt up by the Cult of Moloch that operates in the UK and US.

(100) BREAKING: UK GEOENGINEERING PROJECT CALLED ‘SATAN’ RELEASES SULFUR INTO THE SKY

