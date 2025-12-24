Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bartholo's avatar
Bartholo
4h

"can’t wait for the Trump Admin’s “reciprocal tariffs” against each EU member country acting independently of the EU commission" Do you mean; you hope that Trump will reward those who act Independent from the EU commission?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture