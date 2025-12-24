From Brave AI:

“As of December 24, 2025, Imran Ahmed, the chief executive of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), has been formally banned from entering the United States by the U.S. State Department.”

“ This action is part of a broader move by the Trump administration targeting individuals accused of leading organized efforts to coerce U.S. social media platforms into censoring American speech.

“ Ahmed, a British national who previously worked for the Labour Party and is linked to Morgan McSweeney, Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, is among five European figures sanctioned.”

“The U.S. government has determined that his activities constituted “egregious acts of extraterritorial censorship” and that his presence in the U.S. could create “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences”.

While the initial action is a ban on entry, officials have signaled that deportation proceedings may follow if he is found on U.S. soil. This decision follows allegations that Ahmed and CCDH targeted American figures, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk, through campaigns such as the 2021 “Disinformation Dozen” list.

The State Department has framed the move as a defense of constitutional rights against foreign interference in American free speech.”

In other hostile acts by the EU against the US we have this:

“Spain’s antitrust authority, CNMC, fined Apple €143.6 million (approximately $161 million USD at the time) in July 2023 for colluding with Amazon to restrict competition in the sale of Apple products on Amazon.es by limiting resellers to only those authorized by Apple. This fine was part of a total €194.1 million penalty imposed on both companies, with Amazon receiving a €50.5 million fine. The decision was made after an investigation into anti-competitive clauses in a 2018 agreement that excluded over 90% of third-party resellers from selling Apple products on Amazon’s Spanish platform.”

And yesterday, we have this from here:

Italy antitrust agency fines Apple $116 million for abusing dominance with privacy feature | AP News

“ROME (AP) — Italy’s antitrust authority fined Apple 98.6 million euros ($116 million) on Monday after determining that operating one of its privacy features restricted App Store competition. Apple said it would appeal the sanction.

Apple abused its dominant position with its App Tracking Transparency, ATT, policy, which forces apps to obtain permission before collecting data to target users with personalized ads, the antitrust authority said in a statement.

The company rolled out ATT starting in April 2021 as part of an update to the operating system powering the iPhone and iPad. While the feature was designed to tighten up privacy, it faced criticism from Big Tech rivals that it would make it harder for smaller apps to survive without charging consumers.

Hundreds of millions in fines for US companies!

I can’t wait for the Trump Admin’s “reciprocal tariffs” against each EU member country acting independently of the EU commission!

Onwards!!!

