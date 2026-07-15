It is all about the comparative and proportionate proportionate sentencing compared to a recent case:

“Pakistani rape gang leader released after serving 6 months for each of THIRTY child rapes

“Shabir Ahmed received concurrent sentences of 22 years and 19 years in August 2012 for 30 child rape and sexual exploitation offenses.

“Due to the concurrent nature of the sentences, his effective term was 22 years, with an automatic release date set at two-thirds of that term. “

14 years !!!“Shabir Ahmed was convicted of 30 child rape offences.

“He was also convicted of multiple other sexual offenses, including aiding and abetting rape, sexual assault, and trafficking for sexual exploitation.

He received a total sentence of 22 years in prison in 2012 after serving 14 years before his release.

The convictions stemmed from his role as a ringleader in the Rochdale grooming gang scandal, where he abused victims, including a girl for over a decade whom he treated as a “possession.”

Now compare that with the sentences handed down here – also requiring just 2/3 of the sentence served.

What the hell is going on? 30 child rapes ‘attracts just 14 years (6 months each on average)whilst one adult rape attracts (an average) sentence of 26 years?)

All four men should be chemically castrated for their offence. -it highlights the sentence for Shabir Ahmed was ridiculously light and should be revised to around 500 years.

“Shabir Ahmed received his primary sentences from two courts in 2012.

He was sentenced to 19 years in prison by Liverpool Crown Court in May 2012 for his role in the Rochdale grooming gang.

Shortly thereafter, he was sentenced to a concurrent 22 years by Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court for 30 counts of child rape.

“Liverpool Crown Court: Sentenced Ahmed to 19 years for conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with children, rape, sexual assault, and trafficking.

Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court: Sentenced Ahmed to 22 years for the systematic rape and abuse of a single victim over more than a decade.

The judge at Liverpool Crown Court was Gerald Clifton, while the judge at Manchester Crown Court was Mushtaq Khokhar

. Shabir Ahmed was convicted at Liverpool Crown Court in May 2012 of the following charges:

Two counts of rape

Aiding and abetting rape

Sexual assault

Trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation

He was sentenced to 19 years in prison for these offences

Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently,

There are some differences in the duration and number of rapes and the number of victims, but the differences in the sentencing between 2012 and In 2026 are stark.

Liverpool and Manchester Crown Courts 41 years(with 2/3 reduced) to just 14 years for multiple CHILD rapes over MANY YEARS sentenced in 2012 –

Hove Crown court imposed a year average sentence for one rape over half an hour sentenced in 2026.

“Three men—Abdulla Ahmadi (Iranian), Ibrahim Alshafe (Egyptian), and Karin Al-Danasurt (Egyptian)—were convicted of the Brighton beach rape and are scheduled for sentencing on July 15, 2026.

78 years with 2/3 reduced to just 26 years in Hove!

Hove Crown Court has not yet announced specific sentence lengths, so the total of 78 years is not confirmed. The defendants face significant prison terms for multiple counts of rape and sexual assault, with prosecutors describing the attack as “predatory” and “callous.” All three men are currently remanded in custody and are expected to be deported following sentencing.

26 years (19+22) reduced by 2/3 in Liverpool+ Manchester

compared to an average of 26 years in Hove,(78 years less 2/3?????

Castration and release in the deserts and mountains of Pakistan, Iran and Egypt – why should a British taxpayer be charged for the upkeep of these feral beasts.

Spineless politicians have no problem killin people with Assisted suicide, why is this so different???

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