“This has been described as a deliberate tactic by Chinese authorities, who are reportedly using the embassy’s deteriorating conditions—such as the need to use a squash court as a temporary office—as leverage to pressure the UK government into approving China’s proposed “mega-embassy” in London.

UK officials have labeled the actions as diplomatic coercion, violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which requires host countries to ensure basic services for foreign embassies.

Despite a £100 million renovation contract awarded in 2020, work has been blocked by Chinese authorities, who are reportedly linking the embassy’s upgrades to the outcome of the London embassy planning process. “

A negotiating tactic?

The UK has just given approval for a Chinese “super embassy” in the heart of London, th site of the old Royal Mint within a stone’s throw of Canary Wharf, home to the processing of millions of global financial transactions.

“The new Chinese embassy in London is expected to employ over 200 staff, according to the provided search results. All personnel will be Chinese nationals, from the lowest kitchen porter to the ambassador, with residences provided on-site. This consolidation aims to replace China’s current seven diplomatic sites in London with a single, larger complex at Royal Mint Court.

200? If you believe that, you will believe anything – the number will easily rival that of the US.

“The U.S. Embassy in London, together with its Consulates General in Edinburgh, Belfast, and Hamilton (Bermuda), employs over 1,000 staff.

Embassy staff will have access to better facilities with which to conduct their operations:

“MI5 has issued multiple warnings about Chinese espionage targeting the UK Parliament, with the most recent alert in November 2025 highlighting that two recruitment headhunters—Amanda Qiu of BR-YR Executive Search and Shirly Shen of the Internship Union—were identified as acting on behalf of the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS). These individuals used LinkedIn profiles to conduct large-scale outreach, attempting to gather insider information and cultivate long-term relationships with MPs, civil servants, think tank analysts, and other government officials. “

“The UK government has confirmed that China operated unofficial “police service stations” in the UK, including locations in London (Hendon and Croydon), Glasgow, and Belfast. These sites were reportedly used for administrative tasks for Chinese nationals abroad but were also alleged to monitor, harass, and coerce diaspora communities, including dissidents, to return to China.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office instructed the Chinese Embassy to cease all such activities, and the Chinese Embassy responded that all such stations had shut down. The UK government has pledged to investigate any future allegations swiftly and is strengthening legal tools through the National Security Bill to combat transnational repression.

“Despite the closures, concerns remain about the broader pattern of Chinese state influence and surveillance abroad, with similar allegations reported in other countries. “

Why not make thigs easy for them!

Why approve the Embassy now – two reasons?

1. “Keir Starmer is expected to travel to China from January 29 to January 31, 2026, according to multiple sources, including Reuters and Bloomberg. The trip is contingent on the UK government’s approval of China’s proposed mega embassy in London, which has faced significant security concerns and political opposition. “

No longer contingent!

2. “Donald Trump has denounced the UK’s agreement to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, calling it an “act of GREAT STUPIDITY” and “total weakness” in a Truth Social post on January 20, 2026.

Starmer okayed the Chagos deal after Trump called it stupid.

Starmer clearly prefers China to the US – maybe the EU does as well – NATO be damned!

One must not forget that Miliband’s “net zero” madness relies heavily on Chinese imports, or that many of the UK’s large infrastructure projects like HS2 looks suspiciously like dove-tailing in some way with China’s “belt and road” initiative – even if remotely. Where do thy get the ideas and plans from???

Trump called The Chagos deal “stupid” – I suspect he will call the Chinese embassy deal “a treason against NATO!

SHOUL China invade Taiwan – Starmer is likely to side with China and pontificate about the legality of China’s claim – as will the EU.

“see your ten bucks and raise you 100!”

Onwards!

