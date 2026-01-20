Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
8h

Wasn't that some book somewhere that we were always at war with someplace in Asia or Oceana?

Reply
Share
Paul Jackson's avatar
Paul Jackson
8h

China needs a mega embassy, it’s a big country.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture