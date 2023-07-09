Let’s start with a map. We needn’t go to any justification by Russia to invade Ukraine to prevent biological weapons attacks by the US on the Russian heartland.

Expose-news.com is out with a timely reminder of the tangled web of the clandestine funding of bio-research labs around the world, but especially in Ukraine and Wuhan,

U.S. DOD issued contract for ‘COVID-19 Research’ in Ukraine in 2019 – The Expose (expose-news.com)

A lengthy article that covers these bullet points at the end.

“All of this requires much further research to fit all of the pieces of the puzzle together, but here’s what we definitely know so far –

A novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan in December 2019.

The world did not get to hear about this novel coronavirus until early January 2020.

The world did not know this novel coronavirus was called Covid-19 until February 2020, when the World Health Organization officially named it so.

The US Department of Defense awarded a contract for Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services to Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp‘, which is allegedly “a global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company specialising in infrastructure development”.

That contract involved a Biological threat reduction program in Ukraine.

As part of this larger contract, another contract was awarded to Labyrinth Global Health for ‘COVID-19 Research’ on 12th November 2019.

This was awarded at least one month before the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus, and three months before it was officially dubbed Covid-19.

Labyrinth Global Health works alongside the ‘Eco Health Alliance’, and ‘Metabiota’, and participated in the USAID PREDICT program. All of these people and organisations have been working for at least the past decade studying coronaviruses and helping to set up Biolabs in Ukraine. All using US Department of Defense funds to do so.

Information found here points to Eco Health Alliance having a hand in creating the Covid-19 virus.

Information found here points to Moderna having a hand in creating the Covid-19 virus.

‘Moderna’, alongside the ‘National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) agreed to tranfer ‘mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates’ developed and jointly-owned by NIAID and Moderna, to recipients ‘The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’ on the 12th December 2019.

I did some work a while back on funding for EcoHealth Alliance and MetaBiota – I could find no trace of direct funding of Labyrinth (students of history will recall that the Labyrinth caged the Minotaur on Crete) – but the mechanism is shown in the Expose-newa.xom article.

By now (including millions in payments to super spy “Trump trapper” Stefan Halper from DoD funds) that the US DoD sets up shell companies in which to control and contract its activities outside the control of the US Congress. The “black budget” of the DoD is much much blacker.

(100) C19 was known by the DoD and DHHS months before anyone else – Ukraine bio-weapons labs involved - 115 million bucks of funding over 14 years from DoD + DHHS for Ecohealth Alliance and Metabiota (substack.com)

“Note: MetaBiota took over the infectious disease and zoonotic research activities of the Global Viral Forecasting Institute (GVFI) in 2019 – the same time that Moderna was awarded those contracts – GVFI was founded by – drum roll – Nathan Wolfe – the founder of MetaBiota.

GVFI and MetaBiota received funding as below. Enquiring minds might want to know why the US Navy is providing so much funding, so a separate line for US Navy funding within DoD is shown.

NOTE THESE ARE “ONLY” US GOVERNMENT FUNDING SOURCES – they exclude other US and all foreign funding.

MetaBiota funding:

EcoHealth Alliance funding:

Onwards

Please upgrade to paid, or donate a coffee (I drink a lot of coffee) - “God Bless You!” if you can’t or don’t want to contribute. Coffee donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan Buying just one Ko-Fi a week for $3 is 50 bucks more than an annual $100 subscription!