From Brave AI:

“Recent protests in Spain, Germany, and Italy reflect significant anti-far-right mobilization, while the political landscapes in the UK and France show distinct patterns of resistance and tension.

Spain saw massive marches in Madrid and Barcelona in September 2026 against racism and the far right, prompted by migration crises and tensions in Ceuta. Additionally, in April 2026, over 6,000 global leftists gathered in Barcelona for the “Global Progressive Mobilisation,” spearheaded by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, to counter authoritarianism and address cost-of-living concerns.

Germany experienced widespread civil unrest in February 2025, with hundreds of thousands protesting in Berlin against the conservative alliance with the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party. Similarly, in Italy, left-wing groups and MEPs organized resistance against the Security Bill and the government of Giorgia Meloni, who faces pressure from even more extreme factions like General Roberto Vannacci’s National Future party.

In France, while mainstream far-right parties like the National Rally have gained electoral ground, anti-fascist sentiment persists through grassroots movements. The gilets jaunes (yellow vest) protests, though initially focused on fuel prices, drew in far-right elements, complicating the left’s ability to unify opposition. Meanwhile, in the UK, the far-right’s influence has been historically checked by mainstream parties refusing collaboration, though the Identity and Democracy bloc in the EU continues to connect nationalist movements across borders, including with figures like Nigel Farage.

Recent riots in France seem to have roots within socialist and communist groups.

From Brave AI:

“Student protests in France are primarily organized by the Union Syndicale Lycéenne (USL), the high school student union, which called for nationwide blockades to address grievances such as teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, and dilapidated facilities.

The movement has expanded to include university students and is supported by teachers’ unions like the Fédération Syndicale Unitaire (FSU), coinciding with broader public sector strikes against government budget cuts.

Political involvement and accusations of organization are a central point of contention.

The French government and intelligence agencies have accused the hard-left party La France Insoumise (LFI) and its leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon of orchestrating or exploiting the unrest for political gain ahead of the presidential election. LFI has dismissed these claims, asserting that it advocates for non-violent struggle and that the government is using the protests as a political battle.

We have the mid-terms in the Us aThe next UK general election must be held no later than 15 August 2029, though the Prime Minister can call one earlier. In the UK, significant elections are scheduled for 7 May 2027, including local elections in England, Senedd elections in Wales, and Scottish Parliament elections. Additional UK by-elections are anticipated throughout 2027 and 2028, such as the Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner and Greater Manchester mayoral by-elections in July 2026.

In EU countries, major national elections are due in 2027 and 2028.

Key 2027 elections include the French presidential election (April–May), Italian parliamentary election (September), Spanish parliamentary election (July), Finnish parliamentary election (April), and Greek parliamentary election (June).

In 2028, voters will go to the polls for the Portuguese parliamentary election (March), Croatian parliamentary election (April), Lithuanian parliamentary election (October), Luxembourg parliamentary election (October), and Cypriot parliamentary election (May). The European Parliament elections are scheduled for June 2029

We have the US Presidential elections on November 7, 2028. Her’s the Candiand Mexican elections

“The next Canadian federal election is legally scheduled for October 15, 2029, though it could occur earlier if the Prime Minister advises the Governor General to dissolve Parliament.

Immediate upcoming federal voting events are the by-elections on April 13, 2026, in Scarborough Southwest, University—Rosedale, and Terrebonne.

Additionally, several provincial and municipal elections are scheduled for 2026, including the Quebec provincial election on October 5, 2026, and the British Columbia general election on October 24, 2026.

The next Mexican general election for President, Senate, and Chamber of Deputies is scheduled for June 2, 2030. A midterm election for the Chamber of Deputies is expected in 2027, and the first judicial elections are planned for 2027 following the 2024 judicial reform.

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