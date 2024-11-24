petition here: Call a General Election - Petitions

That states:

“Call a General Election

I would like there to be another General Election.

I believe the current Labour Government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election.”

752,700 signatures

And from here:

As Starmer's approval rating plummets, Farage is on the rise: Can Labour turn things around? | Politics News | Sky News

We have this chart.

Just 23% view the Prime Minister favourably. One could say that he is not only unpopular, but also hated.

This s the inevitable consequence of the public voting the Conservatives OUT, and not the Labour party IN. The turnout collapsed to the lowest level in decades as people stayed away from the voting booths or voted for “none of the above” via the Liberals, the Greens, Reform UK – whose leader, Nigel Farage, is the most popular of all leaders of UK political parties.

Labour have zero credibility ad are accelerating the UK’s decline into a bankrupt morass of “woke” incompetence– the UK is now a kakistocracy – with only incompetent lunatics selected as candidates for the people to vote for – all candidates that do not conform to the “wet ad woke” policies of either of Labour or Conservative parties are “not selected to stand for election”.

The main issues facing the UK are:

· a two-tier (or even four!) justice system applied to illegal immigrants and “non-indigenous religious and colour communities v ignoring the burden inflicted on the indigenous British people, · the ludicrous and insane climate policies that permeate all policies. · the complete indifference of politicians on all sides to the mass murder and harms inflicted on the people by the experimental C19 modified mRNA and viral vector injection.

Igel Farage has taken up the immigrant beggar situation in the UK, but studiously ignores the C19 injection genocide and the costly, stupid and wholly unnecessary “net zero” issues. Shame on him for the last two items.

Onwards!!!

