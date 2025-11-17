From here:

Ukraine to buy 100 French fighter jets

“Ukraine has agreed to buy 100 state-of-the-art Rafale fighter jets from France in a major modernisation of its air force.

“The fighter jets will come “with their associated weapons” as well as the new generation SAMP-T air defence system under development, radar systems and drones, said the Elysée. Also included are “new acquisitions of propelled bombs”.

Ukraine has no money, so this represents a gift.

“The letter of intent, which is not a purchase and sales contract, is projected to be realised “over a time frame of about 10 years”, the French presidency added.

France has already delivered Mirage fighter jets to Kyiv, but is stepping up its air defence by acquiring the Rafale, the flagship of French combat aviation.

“France has delivered three Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine as of now. – and lost one:

Ukraine loses first French Mirage fighter jet in crash

Each Rafale plane costs from £50 million to £100 million, depending on the specifications. The details of any costs have not been revealed.

100 planes at 100 million pounds each = 10 billion pounds. Must be part of the 5% defence spending commitment by NATO countries promised to Trump.

It will be interesting to see how France funds the extra spending – welfare cuts maybe?? – France is in the same parlous state as the UK.

Both countries are flat broke.

Better hope the Rafale jets aren’t shot out of the sky!

Imagine if the Russians decided that attacks by French jets on Mother Russian soil qualified for retaliatory attacks on Paris – as Russia has previously stated to be its stances – foreign supplied attacks are seen as an act of war by the foreign country supplying the weapons.

Bye bye Paris, hello WW3.

Presumably Trump and the US pentagon are fine with this major escalation

From here:

French Air Force - Inventory 2025

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription to support my work

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan