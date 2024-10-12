From here: (h/t another Peter H) – language warning.

(18) Bill Mitchell on X: "JUST IN: NY Appellate Court CRUSHES lawfare case against Trump. Judges' incredibly SENSIBLE questions left many in awe. The attempt to take down @realDonaldTrump falls flat - American justice wins in the end! https://t.co/N9c9PIAE65" / X

A five-judge panel decided that the case against Trump should not have been brought up in the first place.

This is the case where the judge imposed a collateral bond of several hundred million dollars against Trump.

Deutsche Bank testified that the reason they gave the loan to Trump was because he had repaid 21 other similar loans in the past.

The judges asked:

Find one time in history when the bank said, “we weren’t defrauded”.

Has anyone ever prosecuted for “lying” about the value of a property when the money was repaid in full, with interest?

Has there ever been an AG prosecute a case where there was no damage to the public and no malice involved?

Judges summarised – case should not have been brought – and has never been brought in history – case bright because Trump was running for POTUS – not only breaking the law BUT ALSO guilty of election interference.

“Arbitrary and capricious” lawfare!

Onwards!!!

