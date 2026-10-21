From Brave AI:

“A New Mexico judge ordered Meta to pay a $25 billion penalty after a jury convicted the company of violating state consumer protection laws by deceiving users about its data privacy practices.

The verdict, rooted in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, found that Meta made 43 million violations by misleading the public about who had access to user data and how the platform handled hate speech and misinformation.

Key findings included:

Systematic Deception : A jury determined that 26 of 29 statements made by Meta and its leadership regarding data privacy and content moderation were misleading.

False Promises : The judge noted that Meta falsely promised users they controlled their data, despite allowing third-party apps to harvest data from millions of profiles.

Profit-Driven Tolerance : The state argued Meta knowingly allowed hate speech and harmful content to proliferate when it benefited the company’s financial bottom line.

Statutory Basis: The fine was calculated under New Mexico’s Unfair Practices Act, which allows penalties of up to $5,000 per violation, though the judge reduced the potential $219 billion statutory amount to $25 billion.

This penalty is one of the largest ever levied against a tech giant and is separate from a previous $942 million penalty Meta paid to New Mexico for misleading users about the safety of teenagers on its platforms.

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