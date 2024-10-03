From here:

Monster X-class flare launches massive solar storm towards Earth — and could trigger auroras this weekend | Live Science

“The sun just unleashed one of its largest solar explosions in recent years, temporarily causing a radio blackout on Earth and spitting out a coronal mass ejection that will likely collide with our planet this weekend.”

The Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) is not the Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) that would eliminate all the tools of modern life!

From Brave AI:

“A CME is a solar phenomenon that interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field, causing low-frequency electromagnetic disturbances, whereas an EMP is a high-frequency burst of electromagnetic energy, often associated with nuclear explosions or high-powered microwave devices, which can damage or destroy individual electronic devices and equipment.”

Back to the Live Science article:

“The X-class solar flare — the most powerful type the sun can produce — exploded outward from sunspot AR3842 near the solar equator at around 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Oct. 1). The flare had a magnitude of X7.1, making it the second most powerful solar explosion of the current solar cycle, Solar Cycle 25, which began in 2019. The most powerful flare was a monster X8.7 magnitude blast in May, which was the most powerful flare in the last seven years.”

I did not notice the previous “big one” so there is nothing to worry about?!

“When the CME hits our planet, it will likely trigger a disturbance in the magnetosphere, known as a geomagnetic storm, that enables solar particles to penetrate deep into the atmosphere and trigger vibrant aurora displays at unusually low latitudes. A similar geomagnetic storm occurred in mid-August after another X-class flare hurled a CME right at us.”

It is due on Saturday.

“The latest solar outburst is another sign that we have likely entered solar maximum — the peak of the sun's roughly 11-year solar cycle, which occurs right before its magnetic field completely flips.”

A complete flip of the magnetic field of a gigantic nuclear reactor! What could possibly go wrong!

Onwards!!!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan