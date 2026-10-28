From here:

‘Terrible’ Sizewell C deal leaves households with 75 years of rising bills

“Britain’s planned Sizewell C nuclear power station will hit consumers with 75 years of surging electricity bills, MPs have warned.

A critical report from the public accounts committee criticised Ed Miliband’s funding arrangements for the plant as a “terrible deal” for households and businesses.”

“Sizewell C is under construction on the Suffolk coast with completion due in 2039.

But the financing of the plant, which was signed off last year by Mr Miliband, then energy secretary, will dump eye-watering liabilities on to the public while investors receive guaranteed returns of up to 13pc, the committee said.

Over the 15 years of construction and minimum 60 years of operation, Sizewell C will cost consumers £136.5bn. Meanwhile payouts to investors and debt providers will total nearly £120bn, the committee warned.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the committee chairman, said: “The high level of risk borne by taxpayers and consumers for the construction of Sizewell C is extraordinary.

“Private investors look set for significant returns on their investments, while customers are likely to be saddled with higher energy bills.”

Sizewell C is being financed under a novel system that guarantees investors a minimum return underwritten by levies on power bills.

“The report warns that the risks stem from the basic design of the reactors as well as the financing.

It said: “Sizewell C is a high-risk mega project. No comparable nuclear power station anywhere in the world has been built on time and to budget. Sizewell C is being built using a design previously used in France, Finland, China, and in the UK at Hinkley Point C.

“But it has a poor international delivery record, with a clear pattern of delays and cost escalations ... Projects using the same reactor design have experienced delays of up to 14 years and substantial cost overruns.”

“It warns that in the likely event of such overruns consumers will have to shoulder nearly 99.9pc of the cost.

When that happens, it warns, for every extra £1 contributed by private investors £727 will be added to household and business power bills.

“A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson claimed that once operational, Sizewell C “could save £2bn a year across the energy system,” adding: “We need to build new nuclear to move the country off expensive fossil fuels and onto clean, home-grown energy we control.”

From Brave AI:

“Sizewell C is expected to take nine to twelve years to build, with completion targeted for mid-2030s to 2039, depending on progress at the sister plant Hinkley Point C. The project’s final construction cost is estimated at £38 billion, nearly double the original £20 billion forecast, funded by a mix of government investment, debt from the National Wealth Fund, and private equity.

While the project adds approximately £1 per month to household energy bills during construction, it is projected to generate £2 billion in annual savings for the UK electricity system once operational. These savings are expected to offset the upfront construction costs over the plant’s 60-year lifespan, which will supply low-carbon electricity to the equivalent of six million homes.

So, around another decade to build for, already double, the projected initial £20 billion cost at a new estimated £38 billion.

£1 a month to consumer bills for each month of those ten years to build in order to save the UK’s 30 million households £67 a year (£2 billion/30 million) for the following 60 years.

As a reminder, UK energy bills are estimated to rise by far more- and will increase by far more than that every year for the next ten years. Just in the next 3 months, from Brave AI:

“Forecasts for the January 2027 energy price cap predict an increase of 16% to 27% over the October 2026 level of £1,723, with most supplier predictions centering around £2,150 (a ~25% rise).

£2,150 - £1,723 = £ 427—that’s just in the next two months- compare that to the estimated £67 in ten years time BEFORE any project cost escalations at Sizewell C and all the subsequent increases in the energy price cap in the next ten years. I guesstimate that the energy price cap will at least DOUBLE in ten years to around £4,000 a year by 2036.

Who are the major contractors involved with Sizewell C? From Brave AI:

“The major contractors for the Sizewell C nuclear power station are primarily grouped within the Civil Works Alliance (CWA), a partnership formed to deliver the main civil works. The CWA consists of three construction giants: Balfour Beatty, Laing O’Rourke, and Bouygues Travaux Publics.

Other significant contractors and suppliers include:

Amentum : Awarded a £22.3 million contract in October 2026 for the design of marine and tunnelling works, including offshore tunnels and fish return systems.

Heidelberg Materials UK : Contracted to supply approximately 35,000 cubic meters of concrete for the site’s perimeter wall.

Arabelle Solutions (EDF) : Selected for the supply and installation of two massive steam turbines, which are among the largest ever made.

Galliford Try : Awarded contracts to construct the new 6.5km Sizewell Link Road and the 1.8km Two Village Bypass.

Breheny Civil Engineering : Responsible for building new connecting roundabouts on the A12 to support project infrastructure.

AtkinsRéalis: A key design and engineering delivery partner supporting the project from early enabling works through to main construction.

The CWA is responsible for the bulk of the physical construction, including enabling works, earthworks, marine operations, and the nuclear island, while specialized firms handle specific infrastructure, materials, and engineering components.

As an aside:

“The carbon footprint of the construction of Sizewell C is estimated to be 6.24 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) in the developer’s revised proposals, though the project has recently implemented measures to aim for a lower figure of 2.1 million tonnes of CO2e.

Key details regarding the construction carbon footprint include:

Breakdown of Emissions : In the 2021 revised proposals, the 6.24 Mt CO2e was attributed primarily to materials (86%), with smaller contributions from construction activities (3%), materials transport (4%), and worker transport (5%).

Recent Reduction Targets : As of July 2026, the developer stated an aim to keep construction emissions below 2.1 million tonnes, which is 0.9 million tonnes lower than previous lifecycle assessment estimates, utilizing low-carbon measures such as reusing 15,000 tonnes of concrete from Sizewell A.

Offset Timeline: The developer claims these construction emissions will be offset within the first six years of operation, although independent analyses argue this depends heavily on grid intensity forecasts and that the plant may not provide a net positive climate contribution until 2040.

What about other nuclear power plants such as Hinkley B and C?

“Hinkley Point B has ceased electricity generation and is currently in an 85-year decommissioning program. It officially transferred from EDF to the UK government-owned Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) on October 1, 2026, managed by subsidiary Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS). Defueling was completed in December 2025, and the first phase of dismantling buildings and plant materials is scheduled to last until 2038.

Hinkley Point C is under construction and is projected to begin operations in 2030. The project, built by NNB Generation Company (HPC) Ltd, has faced significant delays and cost overruns, with total costs estimated at £35–46 billion. Recent milestones include the installation of reactor pressure vessels in both units by late 2024, with the site expected to power up to six million homes upon completion.

And the Sizewell plants?

“The Sizewell nuclear site in Suffolk, England, consists of three stations with distinct operational statuses:

Sizewell A : This station, featuring two Magnox reactors, ceased operation on December 31, 2006. It is currently in the decommissioning phase, with defuelling completed in 2014 and the turbine hall demolished in 2025.

Sizewell B : This operational Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) is active and supplying electricity. Although originally scheduled to close in 2035, the UK government granted a 20-year life extension in July 2026, allowing the plant to operate safely until 2055 .

Sizewell C: This new nuclear power station is currently in the construction phase. Following a Final Investment Decision in July 2025, the project is funded at approximately £38–47.7 billion. Core construction is underway, with completion and operational launch expected in the late 2030s or early 2040s.

What’s the difference between Sizewell C and Hinkley Point C?

“Sizewell C and Hinkley Point C are both UK nuclear power stations using the European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) design developed by EDF Energy, but they differ significantly in financing, ownership, and cost dynamics.

Financing and Risk Model: Hinkley Point C is funded via a Contract for Difference (CfD), where the operator, EDF, bears the risk of construction cost overruns and receives a guaranteed “strike price” for electricity.

In contrast, Sizewell C utilizes a Regulated Asset Base (RAB) model, which allows consumers to contribute to construction costs through energy bills during the building phase. This shifts much of the financial risk from investors to future taxpayers and consumers, exposing them to potential overruns.

Cost and Pricing: Although Sizewell C is expected to be cheaper to build due to replication benefits and a lower projected construction cost (approx. £38–48 billion vs Hinkley’s higher inflation-adjusted costs), its electricity is projected to be more expensive for consumers.

The National Audit Office estimates Sizewell C power will cost £131–£155 per MWh, compared to Hinkley Point C’s £129 per MWh, largely due to higher borrowing costs and the risk-sharing structure of the RAB model.

Ownership and Construction: Hinkley Point C is majority-owned by EDF, which manages construction risks directly. Sizewell C is designed to be majority-owned by the UK government (approx. 45%) alongside private investors, reducing EDF’s stake to 12.5%.

While Sizewell C aims to replicate Hinkley’s design to save time and money, it faces unique geotechnical challenges (such as different seabed conditions for tunnels) and has encountered specific quality non-conformances with reactor vessels that differed from the Hinkley build experience.

I urge regular and curious readers to check out substack posts like this one:

(100) How to Destroy The Myth of Cheap Wind and Solar

“The Myth of Cheap Wind and Solar

Wind and solar advocates often cite a metric called the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) to claim that these energy sources are cheaper than coal, natural gas, and nuclear power plants.1

However, these claims, which are already tenuous due to rising wind and solar costs, ignore virtually all of the hidden real-world costs associated with building and operating wind turbines and solar panels while also keeping the grid reliable, including:

Additional transmission expenses to connect wind and solar to the grid;

Additional costs associated with Green Plating the grid;

Additional property taxes because there is more property to tax;

“Load balancing costs,” which include the cost of backup generators and batteries;

Overbuilding and curtailment costs incurred when wind and solar are overbuilt to meet demand during periods of low wind and solar generation and are turned off during periods of higher output to avoid overloading the grid;

These comparisons also ignore the cost differential between low-cost, existing power plants and new power plants.

Add all of these factors together, and you have a recipe for soaring electricity prices due to the addition of new wind, solar, and battery storage on the electric grid.

To remedy this situation, we developed a model to calculate the levelized cost of intermittency (LCOI), which is the additional costs borne by the entire electric system as ever-growing levels of intermittent wind and solar generation are incorporated onto the electric grid.

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