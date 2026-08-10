From Brave AI:

“Malton Hospital in North Yorkshire suffered a major fire that destroyed its Springwood mental health unit after the blaze was traced to faulty solar panels on the roof.

Incident Details: The fire erupted on July 8, 2026 , forcing the safe evacuation of all 15 patients and staff with no injuries reported.

Official Findings: The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service established that the fire most likely started at one of the rooftop solar panels.

Investigation Status: A full report is pending, but the severe damage to the panels made it impossible to determine the specific technical cause of the fault.

Broader Context: This incident follows a similar confirmed case at St Michael’s Hospital in Bristol in May 2025, where faulty solar panels also caused a blaze requiring the evacuation of pregnant women and babies.

Recent data indicates a significant rise in UK solar panel fires, often attributed to poor cabling, substandard connectors, and installation errors.

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