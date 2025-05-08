There is a war between India and Pakistan – it could go nuclear.

Headlines like these:

(100) PAKISTAN HAS LAUNCHED AN ARTILLERY BARRAGE IN KASHMIR

“A Rutgers University study estimated that if India and Pakistan were to strike each other’s population centres with 250 nuclear weapons, with a yield of 100 kilotons each, an estimated 127 million people would be killed in South Asia from just the explosions, fires, and radiation.”

There may be collateral damage within the UK from sectarian violence.

From Brave AI:

“According to the 2021 census, there are approximately 1.66 million British Pakistanis in the United Kingdom.”

“According to the Ministry of External Affairs 2023 report and the UK Census 2021, there are approximately 1,864,318 Indians residing in the United Kingdom.”

If the war heats up even more, will it spill over into sectarian violence within the UK?

Who would stop it, or police it? What court would hear those arrested? Where would they be imprisoned? The UK does not have sufficient “woke” resources to handle even a fraction of the unrest that might arise,

Big questions.

The Marxist Labour Party signed a trade deal with India, allowing them to pay (non-existent) national insurance in India, rather than the UK’s exorbitant 15% from £5,000 per employee.

Everything the Labour Party touches turns into a smelly brown coloured mess.

