From Brave AI:

“India conducted targeted military strikes against Pakistan on May 6, 2025, in response to a militant attack in Kashmir that killed 26 people last month. India stated that the strikes were precise and non-escalatory, targeting only known terror camps and avoiding civilian, economic, or military targets, a claim disputed by Pakistan.

Additional Details:

India's Statement : India's government said the strikes were a "precise and restrained response" designed to be non-escalatory. They claimed to have targeted only known terror camps and avoided hitting any Pakistani civilian, economic, or military targets.

Pakistan's Response : Pakistan has disputed India's claims and warned that it will respond "forcefully" to what it considers an "act of war." The Pakistani Prime Minister has called for an international investigation into the attack.

International Reactions : The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the Pahalgam attack and urged both countries to avoid military confrontation, emphasizing that a military solution is no solution.

Economic and Travel Impact: Multiple major airlines are avoiding flying over Pakistan's airspace due to the heightened tensions, which could affect global travel and further strain Pakistan's economy.

Related Developments:

Diplomatic Measures : India has taken several diplomatic actions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, downgrading diplomatic relations, and ordering Pakistanis to leave the country.

Security Preparations: The Indian government has directed states to conduct mock drills for civil defense, and the Delhi government is planning an inter-department meeting to prepare for these drills.

Context:

The militant attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, killed 26 people, most of them tourists. India accused Pakistan of "cross-border linkages" to the attack, a claim Pakistan denies.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been high, with both countries taking reciprocal measures, including closing airspace and suspending visa services.”

