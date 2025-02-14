We have passed the four-year anniversary of the roll-out of the experimental C19 modified mRNA injections.

Here is the table for the “Total” adverse events - US data is not yet available from here:

VAERS Analysis – Weekly analysis of the VAERS data

The data from here Red Boxes Page - OpenVAERS provides the “Total” umbers for all adverse events reported for adverse events reported to VAERS arising from the experimental injections manufactured by US companies for the entire planet.

Here’s the table:

Note that the propensity to associate ab adverse reaction diminishes the more time passes since the last injection. In some cases an adverse event can arise three years after the experimental injections, given in 2021.

The number of adverse events dropped markedly, but the number of deaths increased. The latest US figures to 27 December 2024 are below:

Regular readers will note the clear disparity between the number of adverse events relative to the number of doses, for the US v non-US - 670 million injections in the US v 6.3 billion doses for non-US, highlights in this table of adverse events for non-US events (again to 27 December 2024.

Around a million US adverse events reports from 670 million injections v 640,000 adverse evets from 6.3 billion non-US injections!!!

I will update the last two tables, once the US data is updated.

The good news is that, with the appointment of RFK jr as Head of HHS, VAERS is about to get an upgrade!

“Thursday night on The Ingraham Angle, acting HHS Secretary RFK Jr. announced plans to launch a vaccine injury reporting system that actually works in an effort to overhaul or completely replace the flawed VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System).

Kennedy cited a past CDC study showing that VAERS only captures less than 1% of vaccine injuries.”

Multiply the 1,660,000 “Total” adverse events in the top table by 100 and you get 166 million adverse events - instead of 38,500 deaths you have 3.85 million deaths.

Note that. at the global level for all C19 experimental injections, this excludes events and deaths from the Oxford/AstraZeneca experimental injection that was 4-5 times more reported than Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna. It also does not include China’s “traditional” vaccines or Russia’s injections based on AstraZeneca’s formulation.

(100) EUDRA shows 4-5 times more deaths and adverse events reported per million doses for viral vector C19 "vaccines" compared to mRNA C19 "vaccines" - media silence continues

