Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
9h

Oh the absurdity of it all, the clean green scam of EVs ,many EV Generators across the Globe are using Diesal Generators, Coal and Gas powered electricity .These people pushing this are full of shite and are self serving . We are the Mugs being fleeced for their folly .

Reply
Share
Markker's avatar
Markker
8h

Don't worry about cost of bus fares, Burnham is implementing £2 fares for everyone!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture