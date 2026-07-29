First a quick reference to the wildfires – they are awful but are unrelated directly to ‘climate change but are entirely natural and cn be better managed.

Take this article from 2018:

Forest Fire Burn Acreage Down 86% Since 1930 | Real Climate Science

Or this from 2024

National Fire Propaganda

Perhaps there is similar data for Europe lurking in the shadows of an NGO.

Now to the main story:

Electric bus fleet being charged by diesel generators months after launching

“A fleet of electric buses in Yorkshire is being powered by diesel generators amid a delay in installing new chargers.

East Yorkshire Buses unveiled its new fleet of 27 electric buses in March earlier this year through a joint investment of £16.5million.

Funding came from the Government’s ZEBRA (Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas) initiative, as well as Hull City Council, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and East Yorkshire Buses.

“This also aligned with the local authority’s commitment to tackling the climate emergency and creating a “greener city”.

A spokesperson for the bus operator told the BBC that the electric buses had been ready to enter service late last year.

However, it claimed that the main infrastructure contractor had gone into administration, prompting delays to the development of the service.

Ther is no climate ‘emergency it is propaganda.

From Brave AI:

“The primary infrastructure supplier for Hull’s new electric bus fleet is EO Technology, which acted as the principal contractor for the charging infrastructure programme. They worked in collaboration with sub-contractor Bethell to install the necessary electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities at depots including East Yorkshire Buses’ Anlaby Road site and Stagecoach East Midlands’ Foster Street depot.

The project is a joint initiative involving Hull City Council, Stagecoach East Midlands, East Yorkshire Buses, and the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, supported by government funding through the ZEBRA 2 (Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas) scheme.

Back to the MSN article:

“Five diesel generators are now being used at a depot in Anlaby Road in Hull to charge 20 electric buses until a permanent electrical connection can be established.

Speaking after the rollout of the electric buses, Kerry Ryan, head of transport and traffic management at Hull City Council, praised the new zero emission vehicles.

She does see the irony of praising the Zev’s I hope. They do not work !!!

“She said: “These new vehicles represent the start of a revolution of Hull’s public transport network and will have a transformative impact throughout the city.

“As well as providing a better journey and experience for the travelling public, they will also improve the reliability of services and help us encourage, and increase, passenger demand.”

Well, apparently she does not do irony.

From Brave AI:

“The specific annual salary for the Head of Transport & Traffic Management at Hull City Council is not explicitly listed in the provided search results.

However, based on the official pay policy for the period 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026, senior leadership roles at the council typically fall within the higher pay grades. The data indicates that Grades 13+ range from £64,974 to £111,872, with Grade 16 at £97,562 and Grade 17 at £111,872. A role of this seniority would likely be positioned within the Grade 15 to 17 range, suggesting an estimated salary between £85,105 and £111,872.

You can afford a lot of cognitive dissonance and bad management on that kind od salary. I wonder how much of this salary is included in Hull’s bus fares( pluas all the peneion entitlements and other benefits.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan