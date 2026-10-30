INTC: 64.88 -27.19 (-29.54%)

From Brave AI:

“Intel stock plummeted nearly 30% on Friday, October 30, 2026, primarily due to a disappointing fourth-quarter revenue forecast that missed Wall Street expectations by approximately $1.57 billion.

Despite reporting strong third-quarter earnings and a 78% surge in its AI and data center business, investors reacted negatively to the company’s guidance, which projected Q4 revenue of $15–16 billion and earnings per share of $0.25, significantly below the consensus estimates of $17 billion and $0.43 respectively.

The sharp decline was driven by several compounding negative factors:

PC Market Deterioration: Intel expects its PC division revenue to fall more than 20% in Q4, with the broader PC market projected to shrink by 12% in 2026 and another 10% in 2027. This slowdown is attributed to a global shortage of memory chips driven by AI data center demand, which has increased laptop costs and suppressed consumer buying.

Manufacturing Disruption: A fatal explosion at Intel’s Kiryat Gat factory in Israel is expected to reduce Q4 revenue by approximately $300 million and compress gross margins by 200 basis points, adding to the guidance shortfall.

Cash Flow Concerns: Management explicitly stated that the company would not generate positive free cash flow in 2027 , as capital expenditures are set to rise sharply beyond the $20 billion already committed for 2026.

Broader Tech Selloff: The drop was exacerbated by wider market pressure on technology stocks, including concerns over the returns on massive AI infrastructure spending from other giants like Amazon and Alphabet.

This event represents one of the worst trading days in Intel’s history, potentially its largest single-day drop since 1974, wiping out more than $100–137 billion in market value and erasing much of the stock’s gains from the 2026 rally.

As a reminder:

“In August 2025, the U.S. government acquired a roughly 10% stake in Intel through an $8.9 billion investment, making the federal government one of the company’s largest shareholders.

The transaction involved purchasing 433.3 million shares at $20.47 per share, funded by converting $5.7 billion in remaining CHIPS and Science Act grants and $3.2 billion from the Secure Enclave program.

The agreement grants the government passive ownership with no board representation or governance rights, though it includes a five-year warrant to purchase an additional 5% of shares if Intel ceases to own at least 51% of its foundry business.

This move was part of the Trump administration’s effort to strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing and secure national security interests in the global chip supply chain.

So ..government long at $20.5 just over a year ago- current ‘post crash’ price of $65.

Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!

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