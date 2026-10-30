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No Shooting Blanks's avatar
No Shooting Blanks
5h

On your numbers the government's 433.3 million shares lost about $11.8 billion today, more than the $8.9 billion it paid for them. It's still up roughly $19 billion, so the Weeeee has a floor.

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