Intelligently written version of “the end of the world is nigh!”

An article written by subscriber Kyle Davenport, posted in full.

It is pretty depressing and long read, but is very hard to argue with – lots of references to Black Swans and heavily laced with lessons from ‘Atlas shrugged’ and the global power mad (socialist and nihilistic sick,-human blob riddled with delusions of grandeur.

How many people will be needed to bury the dead and alleviate the suffering of billions in a world with no supply chains to make toilet paper and build and operate crematoria?

Here it is:

“Breaking the Spell

Feb 8, 2026

—

by

Kyle

in Economics, Politics, Reality

In December 2025, money manager Ed Dowd—who correctly predicted the 2008 financial crisis—released a report that should have made headlines everywhere. Instead, it was largely ignored. Dowd identified three fundamental risks converging in 2026, each one severe enough to trigger a crisis on its own. Together, they create what he described as unprecedented danger: “I have never seen risk like this before in my career.” The three triggers are a U.S. housing crisis (immigration-driven labor gaps plus affordability disaster pointing toward a 25-30% price collapse), a stock market bubble at dot-com extremes driven by AI speculation, and China entering the acute phase of an economic crisis that will cause global contagion. These aren’t “black swan” events—unpredictable catastrophes appearing from nowhere. Dowd calls them “white swans”: completely visible, measurable, and inevitable. The only question is timing. And Dowd calls 2026 “the year.”

When multiple white swans converge on a system already under extreme stress, black swans—truly unpredictable catastrophic events—become nearly certain. History proves this pattern. In 1914, pre-existing tensions and arms races (white swans) combined with the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand (black swan) to trigger World War I. In 1929, an obvious stock bubble (white swan) met cascading bank failures (black swan) to create the Great Depression. In 2001, the deflating dot-com bubble (white swan) intersected with the 9/11 attacks (black swan) to justify the War on Terror and permanent surveillance state. The pattern is consistent: when systems are fragile and multiple known stresses are building, the unexpected becomes expected. We just don’t know which specific form it will take. And right now, in February 2026, we’re watching a black swan candidate move into position in real time: Iran.

U.S. citizens have been warned to evacuate Iran immediately. Massive military assets are positioned around the country. Diplomatic talks have failed, with Washington making demands Iran cannot possibly accept—the exact playbook from Iraq 2003. If the strike comes, the consequences cascade instantly: the Strait of Hormuz closes or becomes uninsurable, oil spikes to $150-200 per barrel, transportation costs explode, supply chains freeze, and businesses begin failing within weeks. This isn’t speculation. It’s mechanical cause and effect. And it’s the trigger for something far larger than an oil shock. It’s the trigger for the unraveling of the U.S. dollar’s reserve currency status—a process that’s been building for decades and is now entering its terminal phase.

The metrics proving dollar reserve currency collapse comes from Austrian economics, not the standard GDP-focused analysis that dominates mainstream discussion. Economist Mark Skousen’s Gross Output (GO) measurement—tracking production at all stages, not just final consumption—reveals the real economy beneath the financial surface. The GO/GDP ratio shows how much productive depth supports a nation’s consumption. The United States has a ratio around 1.85-2.0, indicating a service-heavy, consumption-driven economy with relatively shallow production chains. China’s ratio is 3.0-3.5, revealing deep manufacturing infrastructure with multiple stages of business-to-business activity before final goods reach consumers. Over the past two decades, the U.S. ratio has remained stable while China’s has grown dramatically. Translation: America has become the “consumer of last resort” while China built the world’s manufacturing base. That’s not a stable foundation for reserve currency status.

The second metric is even more damning: the relationship between money supply and productive output. Between 2020 and 2022, the U.S. broad money supply surged roughly 40 percent. Gross Output did not increase proportionally. The money being created isn’t going into the real economy—it’s inflating financial assets with no relationship to underlying production. This is what Austrian economists call “malinvestment”: resources allocated to unsustainable uses that must eventually correct. But the most striking indicator is what central banks themselves are doing. As of 2025, global central bank gold reserves reached approximately $4 trillion, exceeding their holdings of U.S. Treasuries at $3.9 trillion. This is the first time since 1996 that central banks collectively hold more gold than the debt of the world’s reserve currency issuer. That’s a vote of no confidence that cannot be ignored. When the people who manage the global monetary system choose an asset with no counterparty risk over promises from the United States government, reserve currency status is ending whether officials acknowledge it or not.

But how does a reserve currency actually end? What’s the mechanism that transfers wealth and power when the system collapses? This is where I encountered David Webb’s “The Great Taking,” and everything I thought I understood about financial crises shattered. Webb isn’t theorizing. He’s documenting a comprehensive legal framework built over fifty years, coordinated globally, designed to seize all collateral when the system implodes. Not some of it. All of it. Every stock, bond, retirement account, and property financed with debt. The infrastructure is operational, the laws are in place, and courts have already ruled in favor of what Webb calls “the protected class.” In 1994, the Uniform Commercial Code was revised in all fifty U.S. states to eliminate property rights to securities. What you think you own—stocks, bonds, mutual funds—you don’t actually own. You have a “security entitlement,” which is a contractual claim that becomes worthless if your broker or the clearing system fails. All securities are held in pooled, fungible form. There are no specifically identifiable shares with your name on them. You have a percentage interest in a pool, and if that pool is short—which happens constantly and is considered normal—you get a pro-rata share of whatever’s left.

In 2005, bankruptcy code “safe harbor” provisions were massively expanded, creating a legally designated “protected class” of very large financial institutions with powers regular secured creditors don’t have. They can seize customer assets immediately, without judicial review, and cannot be challenged under fraudulent transfer laws that would normally allow recovery of fraudulently taken property. The Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in 2008 established the precedent: JP Morgan served as custodian for client assets, then took those same assets as collateral for itself—an obvious conflict of interest that under traditional law would be constructively fraudulent. But the court ruled this was perfectly legal because JPMorgan is “a member of the protected class.” Between 2002 and 2014, this same legal structure was harmonized internationally through the Hague Convention and European Union directives, ensuring cross-border mobility of collateral. Central Securities Depositories in each country were linked to International Central Securities Depositories, which connect to Central Clearing Counterparties where all the risk concentrates. “Collateral management” systems were built to enable automatic, instantaneous sweeping of securities globally when the system comes under stress. This isn’t theoretical. It’s operational.

When Dowd’s three triggers hit and the crisis unfolds—whether through the Iran war or another catalyst—the defaults begin within ninety days. Businesses that can’t afford spiking energy costs lay off workers. Unemployed workers can’t pay mortgages. Mortgages in default trigger foreclosures. Stocks and bonds held as collateral get swept into the Central Clearing Counterparties, which are deliberately undercapitalized and designed to fail, transferring everything to the protected class of secured creditors who have legal certainty they can take it all. This happens not as criminal seizure but as “legal resolution” under laws written by the protected class themselves, enforced by courts that have already ruled in their favor, enabled by a population that has been psychologically conditioned to accept it. The pandemic proved the conditioning works. Could they make people accept house arrest? Yes. Forced medical procedures? Yes. Turn neighbors against non-compliers? Yes. Digital tracking? Yes. The 2020-2022 period was the final test of what the CIA calls Project Spellbinder—the successor to MKUltra, scaled from individual mind control to entire populations, operational since the 1990s.

CIA Director William Casey stated in 1981, “We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” Test the claim in 2026: Americans believe they live in a democracy (they don’t—central banks control policy), that they own their homes (they don’t—banks own them through debt), that they own their stocks (they don’t—they have security entitlements), that the Federal Reserve protects the economy (it doesn’t—it protects the protected class), and that vaccines are safe and effective (they aren’t—peer-reviewed research shows the spike protein impairs DNA repair mechanisms). Casey’s program succeeded. And that’s what makes the next phase possible, because there’s a biological component most people still can’t see. The Deagel forecast, published around 2015 and quietly removed after people began noticing, predicted specific population losses by 2025 that seemed impossible to explain. United States: 330 million to 100 million, a 68 percent loss. United Kingdom: 76 percent. Germany: 65 percent. Yet Australia, with equally high vaccination rates, showed only 35 percent loss. The difference is hemisphere. Australia is in the Southern Hemisphere, where radiation from a Northern Hemisphere nuclear exchange would be minimal. Deagel wasn’t modeling just economic collapse. It was modeling vaccination rates combined with radiation exposure, and the precision is unmistakable: roughly two-thirds of Americans are vaccinated, and Deagel forecast a 68 percent loss.

The science makes the mechanism clear. Research published in peer-reviewed journals demonstrates that the spike protein—whether from COVID infection or mRNA vaccination—impairs DNA repair mechanisms, specifically NHEJ and homologous recombination. Under normal circumstances, this might elevate long-term cancer risk. But in the event of major radiation release from nuclear conflict, impaired DNA repair transforms survivable exposure into a death sentence. The biological weapon has already been deployed into the arms of two-thirds of the target population. It’s just waiting for the radiological trigger. And when that trigger is pulled—whether through the Iran conflict escalating, a Taiwan crisis, or some other catalyst we haven’t yet identified—the Great Taking executes in the chaos. Not as theft, but as “necessary financial stability measures” conducted under laws the protected class wrote, enforced by courts that have already blessed the mechanism, accepted by a population under a spell so complete they will call their own dispossession legal and justified.

This brings us to the deeper question: why would anyone build something this elaborate, this coordinated, this comprehensive? The answer requires understanding that central banking itself is an alchemical operation. The medieval alchemists promised the Philosopher’s Stone could transmute lead into gold, create unlimited wealth, and grant immortality. They weren’t frauds. They succeeded. We just call it the Federal Reserve now. It turns paper into “money,” creates unlimited currency from nothing, and grants perpetual control across generations—the Fed has operated continuously since 1913, outlasting every politician, president, and generation of Americans. What the alchemists promised in occult symbolism, central banks deliver through monetary policy. And the Great Taking is the final transmutation: the masses’ remaining wealth converted into the elite’s absolute power, not for its own sake, but to fund what researcher Catherine Austin Fitts has documented as over $21 trillion in missing money from the Department of Defense and Housing and Urban Development between 1998 and 2015. That money didn’t disappear. It went to black budget programs building underground infrastructure and reverse-engineering suppressed technologies—the construction of what’s called the Breakaway Civilization, a separate reality for the elite with different technology, different biology through transhumanism, different lifespans through life extension, and ultimately a different consciousness through practices the public dismisses as superstition but the initiated take deadly seriously.

The spell operates on two levels simultaneously. The protected class believes they are enlightened initiates with divine right to rule, justified in culling the “useless eaters” to perfect themselves and ascend to their next phase of existence. These beliefs—whether objectively true or completely delusional—make them true believers capable of executing agendas that would be psychologically impossible for people operating under normal moral frameworks. Meanwhile, the masses have been programmed through decades of media, education, and pharmaceutical conditioning to trust authority, dismiss alternative explanations as conspiracy theory, and accept that complex systems are too difficult for ordinary people to understand. Both groups are true believers in incompatible realities, and neither questions the spell they’re under. This is why the Great Taking can execute legally with minimal resistance. The perpetrators believe they’re completing a Great Work of cosmic significance. The victims believe they’re being protected by experts managing an unfortunate but necessary crisis.

The timeline is compressing. The Iran evacuation warnings are real and current. The military positioning is visible. The diplomatic failure is complete. When the strike comes—likely within weeks—the oil shock follows within days, business failures within weeks, mortgage defaults within ninety days, and the Great Taking within six months. The 1933 Bank Holiday provides the template: create the crisis, close the banks, seize the assets, reopen under new control. The difference is that 1933 was a national operation affecting the United States. The 2026 version is global, harmonized across every major economy, with legal frameworks synchronized to enable cross-border seizure, automated systems ready to sweep collateral instantly, and a population conditioned to accept it as lawful resolution of systemic risk. The survivors—hungry, desperate, and stripped of assets—will accept Central Bank Digital Currency as their only means to eat, and the CBDC comes with conditions: digital ID, social credit scoring, carbon restrictions, movement controls. Total surveillance. Total control. You’ll own nothing, exactly as the World Economic Forum predicted, and you’ll accept it because the alternative is starvation.

But the spell’s power lies in secrecy. Once exposed, it begins to dissolve. That’s why whistleblowers get destroyed, why documentaries get memory-holed, why “misinformation” has become the new heresy. Truth breaks the spell. And right now, in February 2026, the spell can still be broken by enough people seeing what’s been built and refusing to participate. The counter-spell is knowledge combined with action: eliminate debt (they can only seize what you owe on), hold physical assets outside the banking system (gold, silver, debt-free property), store food and water (the hunger weapon is coming), build face-to-face community networks (algorithms can’t censor physical relationships), and share this information (every person who sees the spell is one more person outside their control). This isn’t prophecy. It’s documentation of fifty years of legal preparation, thirty years of psychological conditioning, ten years since Deagel published its forecast with hemispheric precision, and two years since two-thirds of Americans received the biological component of a binary weapon. The Great Taking isn’t a possibility. It’s operational. The only question is whether enough people see it in time to position outside the system before it collapses, or whether William Casey’s 1981 disinformation program remains complete—with everything people believe being false—right up to the moment they lose everything and cannot understand why it was legal.

Read More

Start Here: The Immediate Triggers (2026)

Ed Dowd – “U.S. Economy Outlook 2026”

ZeroHedge coverage:

https://www.zerohedge.com

(search “Ed Dowd 2026”)

YouTube/Rumble interviews: Search “Ed Dowd 2026 forecast”

Money manager who correctly called the 2008 crisis identifies three converging triggers for 2026:

U.S. Housing Crisis – Immigration-driven labor shortage + affordability collapse = predicted 25-30% price drop over 2 years Stock Market Bubble – Valuations at dot-com extremes driven by AI speculation, expects pop in 2026 China Crisis – Entering acute phase of economic collapse, will cause global contagion through commodity markets and supply chains

Dowd’s statement: “I have never seen risk like this before in my career.”

He calls 2026 “the year.”

Why this matters: These aren’t unpredictable “black swan” events. These are “white swans”—completely visible, measurable, inevitable. We know they’re coming. We just don’t know exactly when.

Additional Dowd insight: Gold target $10,000 by 2030. Still bullish on precious metals despite corrections. Shadow banking (private equity, private credit) will show problems first.

Understanding White Swans vs. Black Swans

The Pattern Throughout History:

When multiple white swans (visible, known stresses) converge on a fragile system, black swans (truly unpredictable catastrophes) become nearly certain.

Historical Examples:

1914: Pre-existing tensions and arms races (white swans) + Archduke assassination (black swan) = WWI

1929: Stock market bubble (white swan) + cascading bank failures (black swan) = Great Depression

2001: Dot-com bubble deflation (white swan) + 9/11 attacks (black swan) = War on Terror, surveillance state

2008: Housing bubble (white swan) + Lehman bankruptcy (black swan) = Global Financial Crisis

2026 Setup:

Dowd’s three white swans (housing, stocks, China)

Dollar reserve currency stress (see below)

Geopolitical powder kegs (Iran, Taiwan, Ukraine)

Black swan probability: VERY HIGH

The Current Black Swan Candidate: Iran

Real-Time Tracking (February 2026):

Hal Turner Radio Show – Iran Situation Updates



https://halturnerradioshow.com



Real-time reports on:

U.S. citizen evacuation warnings (HAPPENING NOW)

Military buildup around Iran (visible, documented)

Naval assets positioning in Gulf/Mediterranean

Diplomatic developments

What’s Happening:

U.S. demands on Iran deliberately impossible to accept

Talks failed (as designed)

Military positioned for strike

Pattern matches Iraq 2003 exactly

If Strike Occurs:

Immediate (Hours-Days):

Strait of Hormuz closes or becomes uninsurable

Oil prices spike to $150-200/barrel

Transportation costs explode

Week 1-4:

Supply chains freeze (insurance won’t cover war zones)

Businesses begin failing (energy costs unsustainable)

Food prices spike (transportation + fertilizer costs)

Month 2-3:

Mass layoffs (businesses can’t operate)

Unemployment rising

Mortgage/loan defaults begin (90-day trigger)

Month 3-6:

Foreclosure wave starts

Great Taking mechanism activates (see David Webb below)

Why This Matters: The Iran strike isn’t just about oil. It’s the trigger for everything else.

The Dollar Reserve Currency Collapse (Austrian Metrics)

Why Mainstream GDP Analysis Misses This:

Standard economics focuses on GDP (final consumption). Austrian economics looks at Gross Output (GO)—production at ALL stages, not just final sales.

Metric 1: GO/GDP Ratios (Productive Depth)

Mark Skousen – Gross Output Project

Website:

https://www.grossoutput.com



Academic papers: Search “Mark Skousen Gross Output”

What GO/GDP ratio reveals:

How much productive infrastructure supports consumption

Higher ratio = more business-to-business activity, deeper production chains

Lower ratio = service-heavy, consumption-driven economy

Current Ratios (2025 estimates):

United States: ~1.85-2.0 (service-heavy, shallow production)

China: ~3.0-3.5 (manufacturing-based, deep production chains)

Germany: ~2.2-2.5 (industrial, export-driven)

United Kingdom: ~1.6-1.7 (heavily service-oriented)

Translation: U.S. has become “consumer of last resort” while China built world’s manufacturing base. This is not sustainable for reserve currency status.

Metric 2: Money Supply vs. Production Mismatch

The Problem:

U.S. broad money supply surged ~40% (2020-2022)

Gross Output did NOT increase proportionally

Result: More dollars chasing same production = currency debasement

Estimated GO/Money Supply Ratios (2025):

U.S.: ~2.75

China: ~0.82 (higher monetary depth/leverage)

EU: ~2.02

What this means: Money printing is no longer creating real economic growth. It’s just inflating financial assets.

Metric 3: Velocity of Money Collapse

Hoisington Investment Management – Velocity Charts

Website:

https://hoisingtonmgt.com



Search for: “Velocity of Money historical chart”

Key finding: Money velocity (GDP/Money Supply) has collapsed to levels lower than Great Depression and WWII.

Translation: The system is broken. Creating more money doesn’t increase economic activity anymore. Classic sign of late-stage fiat currency system.

Metric 4: Central Banks Choose Gold Over Treasuries

The Smoking Gun:

As of 2025:

Global central bank gold reserves: ~$4 trillion

Central bank holdings of U.S. Treasuries: ~$3.9 trillion

First time gold holdings > Treasury holdings since 1996

What this means: The people who MANAGE the global monetary system are choosing an asset with no counterparty risk (gold) over promises from the world’s “reserve currency” issuer (U.S. Treasuries).

That’s a vote of no confidence that cannot be ignored.

Additional Reserve Currency Research:

Ray Dalio – “The Changing World Order”

Book (2021) documents seven-stage lifecycle of reserve currencies throughout history. Shows U.S. dollar in late-stage decline matching pattern of British pound (1920s-1940s transition).

Federal Reserve – “The International Role of the U.S. Dollar, Post-COVID Edition”

June 2023 report: https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/notes/feds-notes/the-international-role-of-the-us-dollar-post-covid-edition-20230623.html

Shows dollar share of official reserves declining from 71% (1999) to 58-60% (2023). Fed’s own data confirms reserve status erosion.

Austrian Economics Foundation

Murray Rothbard – “What Has Government Done to Our Money?” (1963)

Free PDF: https://mises.org/library/what-has-government-done-our-money

Written 63 years ago, predicting exactly what’s happening now: fiat currencies backed by nothing must eventually collapse. Explains why gold standard was abandoned and consequences.

Murray Rothbard – “For a New Liberty” (1973)

The foundational libertarian text. Shows why centralized power always leads to tyranny and theft.

Ludwig von Mises Institute



https://mises.org



Comprehensive repository of Austrian economic thought:

Articles on money velocity collapse

Business cycle theory

Why central planning fails

Sound money principles

Key Austrian Insight: The boom (2008-2024) wasn’t prosperity—it was malinvestment created by artificially low interest rates. The bust is the correction where reality reasserts itself. Can’t be prevented, only postponed. And the longer postponed, the worse the correction.

The Mechanism: David Webb’s “The Great Taking”

David Rogers Webb – “The Great Taking”

Free PDF:

https://thegreattaking.com

Why This Is Essential Reading:

Webb isn’t theorizing. He’s documenting a comprehensive legal framework built over 50+ years to seize all collateral when the system collapses.

What Webb Proves:

1. Property Rights Were Eliminated (1994)

UCC Article 8 Revision:

“Security entitlement” replaced actual ownership

You don’t own stocks/bonds—you have a contractual claim

All securities held in pooled/fungible form

No specifically identifiable shares with your name

Official UCC Article 8 text: https://www.law.cornell.edu/ucc/8

Compare: 1978 version vs. 1994 revision to see how property rights were removed

Who Drafted It: 2-3 people (James S. Rogers, Egon Guttman) working for Federal Reserve and banking interests. Not Congress. Not public debate. Just 2-3 people rewrote property law in all 50 states.

2. “Protected Class” Created (2005)

Bankruptcy Code “Safe Harbor” Expansion:

11 U.S.C. § 546(e) – Safe Harbor: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/11/546

What it does:

Creates legally designated “protected class”

Only very large financial institutions qualify

They get special powers regular secured creditors don’t have: Can seize customer assets immediately No judicial review required Cannot be challenged under fraudulent transfer laws Immune from preference liability



Court Precedent – Lehman Brothers Bankruptcy:

JP Morgan took client assets as collateral while serving as their custodian (obvious conflict of interest). Clients sued. Court ruled: Legal, because JPM is “a member of the protected class.”

Key passage from court decision: “JPMC, as one of the leading financial institutions in the world, quite obviously is a member of the protected class and qualifies as both a ‘financial institution’ and a ‘financial participant.’”

Translation: If you’re big enough, you can legally take customer assets. If you’re not, you can’t.

3. Global Harmonization (2002-2014)

Hague Convention on Securities (2002-2006): Created “Place of the Relevant Intermediary Approach” (PRIMA) to override national property laws and enable cross-border seizure.

EU Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) – 2014:

EU Regulation 909/2014: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=CELEX:32014R0909

Forced all EU member states to adopt U.S. model (security entitlement, pooled holdings, protected class priority).

Result: Same legal structure in U.S., EU, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, Switzerland. Globally coordinated.

4. Automated Seizure Infrastructure Built

The System:

CSDs (Central Securities Depositories) in each country

Linked to ICSDs (International CSDs – Euroclear, Clearstream)

ICSDs linked to CCPs (Central Clearing Counterparties)

“Collateral management systems” enable instant global sweeping

When crisis hits: Automated, not manual. Securities swept from accounts → CSDs → ICSDs → CCPs → Protected class creditors.

No court approval needed. No judicial review. Already legal.

What Gets Seized:

Your Assets (What You Think You Own):

✗ Stocks, bonds, mutual funds (security entitlement, not ownership)

✗ 401k, IRA, pension accounts (held in custodial accounts subject to seizure)

✗ Homes with mortgages (foreclosure when you can’t pay)

✗ Cars with loans (repossession)

✗ Businesses with debt (creditors seize in bankruptcy)

✗ Bank deposits (bail-in authority already legislated)

Who Gets It:

The “protected class” of very large financial institutions

JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citigroup

BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street (asset managers)

Legally, with court precedent already established

Webb’s Key Insight:

This wasn’t regulatory capture or corruption. This was the people who control central banks writing laws—through operatives in government—that legalize their planned theft of everything.

Webb names names:

William Dentzer (CIA operative → DTC Chairman)

James S. Rogers (UCC Article 8 drafter → Hague Convention delegate)

Egon Guttman (UCC expert → State Department working groups)

Diego Devos (Euroclear General Counsel → BIS General Counsel)

The revolving door between:

Central banks (Federal Reserve, BIS)

Intelligence agencies (CIA)

Legal drafters (UCC, international conventions)

“Protected class” institutions

The Depopulation Component

Deagel Population Forecast

Original Source (Now Removed):

Archive.org: https://web.archive.org/web/20200429182759/http://www.deagel.com/country/forecast.aspx

What Deagel Was:

Military intelligence contractor providing data to U.S. Department of Defense, CIA, NSA

Not a “conspiracy blog” – official defense contractor

Published population forecasts for 2025

The Forecast (Published ~2015):

United States:

2014: 319 million

2025 Forecast: 100 million

Loss: 219 million (68.5% reduction)

United Kingdom:

2014: 63 million

2025 Forecast: 15 million

Loss: 76% reduction

Germany:

2014: 81 million

2025 Forecast: 28 million

Loss: 65% reduction

But Australia:

2014: 23 million

2025 Forecast: 15 million

Loss: Only 35% reduction (despite ~80% vaccination rate)

The Pattern:

High-vaccination Northern Hemisphere countries: 65-76% loss

High-vaccination Southern Hemisphere countries: ~35% loss

The Difference: Hemisphere (radiation exposure from Northern Hemisphere nuclear exchange)

Why This Matters: Deagel modeled vaccination rates + radiation exposure with geographic precision. In 2015. Before COVID. Before vaccines.

Someone knew.

The Science: DNA Repair Impairment

Primary Research:

Jiang, H., & Mei, Y.F. (2021). “SARS-CoV-2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro”

Viruses, 13(10), 2056

https://doi.org/10.3390/v13102056

Key Finding: Spike protein (whether from COVID infection or mRNA vaccination) impairs DNA repair mechanisms:

NHEJ (Non-Homologous End Joining)

Homologous recombination

These are the SAME mechanisms needed to repair radiation damage

Additional Search Terms:

“Spike protein DNA repair inhibition”

“SARS-CoV-2 NHEJ suppression”

“mRNA vaccine genotoxicity”

The Mechanism:

Normal Radiation Exposure:

DNA damage occurs

Repair mechanisms activate (NHEJ, HR)

Most damage repaired

Elevated cancer risk (manageable)

With Impaired DNA Repair (Spike Protein):

DNA damage occurs

Repair mechanisms compromised

Damage accumulates

Same radiation dose = death sentence

The Numbers:

~2/3 of Americans vaccinated (mRNA)

Deagel forecast: 68% U.S. loss

Not coincidence

The Binary Weapon:

Component 1: mRNA injection (impairs DNA repair) – DEPLOYED

Component 2: Radiation release (damages DNA) – PENDING

Result: Mass casualties in vaccinated populations

Historical Precedent: 1933 Bank Holiday

What Happened:

1929-1933: Federal Reserve contracted money supply (“The Great Contraction” – Friedman/Schwartz), creating banking crisis

March 6, 1933: FDR declares bank holiday, closes all banks

March 9, 1933: Emergency Banking Act passed (only 3 days later)

Only one copy available to House of Representatives

Copies made during Senate debate

Passed same day with minimal review

Aftermath:

Only Federal Reserve Banks and banks selected by the Fed allowed to reopen

Thousands of banks never reopened

Assets of failed banks taken by Fed-selected banks

People who had deposits in failed banks: Lost everything

Debts transferred to surviving banks (people still owed, but lost their cash)

April 5, 1933: Executive Order 6102 – Gold Confiscation

Executive Order 6102:

https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-6102-requiring-gold-coin-gold-bullion-and-gold-certificates-be-delivered

What it did:

Required all citizens to turn in gold to Federal Reserve

Made under authority of Trading with the Enemy Act of 1917

American citizens = “the enemy”

Penalty: $10,000 fine and/or 10 years prison

Gold remained illegal for U.S. citizens to own for 40+ years

Official Excuse: “Hoarding” was preventing credit expansion

Reality: Fed wanted the gold for itself. Once confiscated, did they expand credit? No. Depression continued through 1930s.

G. Edward Griffin – “The Creature from Jekyll Island”

Definitive history of Federal Reserve creation (1913). Shows private control of money creation was always the foundation for eventual total asset seizure.

The 1933 → 2026 Parallel:

1933 Playbook:

Create crisis (contract money supply)

Declare emergency

Close banks

Seize gold

Reopen only Fed-controlled banks

Largest wealth transfer in U.S. history

2026 Playbook:

Create crisis (war → oil shock → economic collapse)

Declare emergency (“systemic risk”)

Trigger Great Taking (automated seizure)

Seize all collateral (stocks, bonds, property, deposits)

Reopen under “protected class” control

Largest wealth transfer in WORLD history

The Difference:

1933 was national (U.S. only)

2026 is global (harmonized across all major economies)

The Occult/Alchemical Framework

Why Go This Deep?

Understanding HOW (Webb’s legal mechanism) isn’t enough to grasp WHY they’d do this and how they justify it to themselves. The deeper framework matters.

Central Banks = The Philosopher’s Stone

What Alchemists Promised:

Transmute lead into gold

Create unlimited wealth from nothing

Grant immortality

Perfect the human condition

Master reality

What Central Banks Deliver:

Turn paper into “money” (lead → gold)

Create unlimited currency (wealth from nothing)

Maintain generational control (Fed: 1913-present = 111 years)

Fund transhumanism (perfection)

Control economy = control physical reality

The alchemists succeeded. They just called it “monetary policy.”

The Great Taking = Alchemical Transmutation Ritual

Traditional Alchemy Stages:

Nigredo (Blackening): Death, putrefaction, destruction

Albedo (Whitening): Purification, separation

Citrinitas (Yellowing): Spiritual awakening

Rubedo (Reddening): Final union, Stone achieved

Applied to Great Taking:

Nigredo (2008-2026):

Financial crisis (2008)

Pandemic (2020)

War (2026)

“Everything must collapse”

Albedo (2026-2030):

Great Taking (asset seizure)

Depopulation (Deagel)

CBDC rollout

“Separate worthy from unworthy”

Citrinitas (2030s):

Breakaway civilization revealed

Transhumanism deployed

“Ascension of the initiated”

Rubedo (2040s):

Elite “perfected”

Masses enslaved in CBDC grid

“Philosopher’s Stone complete”

Supporting Research:

Joseph P. Farrell – “Transhumanism: A Grimoire of Alchemical Agendas”

Draws direct line from medieval alchemy to modern genetic engineering. Shows transhumanist agenda as continuation of alchemical quest for perfection.

Joseph P. Farrell – “The Cosmic War”

Documents post-WWII archaeological expeditions as intelligence operations recovering ancient technologies tied to occult traditions.

Jim Marrs – “Our Occulted History”

Covers deliberate suppression of knowledge through Dark Ages. Shows how secret societies preserved and weaponized forbidden teachings.

My Book – “BREAKAWAY: The Hidden Empire, Forbidden Tech…”

https://books.brightlearn.ai/BREAKAWAY-The-Hidden-Empire-Forbidden-Tech-and-the-bdb998e18-En/index.html

Chapter 8: “The Secret Societies Behind the Scenes” provides occult context for understanding Great Taking as ritual, not just theft.

The Breakaway Civilization

Where Did $21+ Trillion Go?

Catherine Austin Fitts – Missing Money

Solari Report:

https://home.solari.com



Documentation of money disappearing from DOD/HUD (1998-2015)

What It’s Funding:

Underground infrastructure (D.U.M.B.s)

Reverse-engineered technologies

Life extension research

Transhumanist development

Separate reality for the elite

Why Great Taking Matters: Provides next tranche of funding to complete the breakaway. Then they separate completely, leaving masses in CBDC control grid.

The Psychological Operation: Project Spellbinder

MKUltra → Spellbinder Evolution

MKUltra (1950s-1970s):

Target: Individuals

Methods: LSD, trauma, hypnosis, electroshock

Goal: Perfect individual mind control

Result: Partially successful, but not scalable

Declassified Documents: Search “CIA MKUltra declassified Church Committee”

Project Spellbinder (1990s-Present):

Target: Entire populations

Methods: Mass media, social media, pharmaceuticals, education

Goal: Mass psychological control

Result: HIGHLY successful

Evidence It’s Real:

References in alternative research

Timing (started 1990s, same time as UCC Article 8 revision)

Observable effectiveness (pandemic compliance)

Search: “Project Spellbinder CIA,” “MKUltra successor programs”

William Casey Quote (1981)

CIA Director William Casey, first Cabinet meeting:

“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”

Source: Barbara Honegger (former Reagan White House policy analyst)

Test the Claim in 2026:

What Americans believe:

✗ “We live in a democracy” (FALSE – central banks control policy)

✗ “We own our homes” (FALSE – banks own them, we have debt)

✗ “We own our stocks” (FALSE – security entitlement, not ownership)

✗ “The Fed protects the economy” (FALSE – protects protected class)

✗ “Vaccines are safe and effective” (FALSE – DNA repair impaired)

✗ “9/11 was terrorists” (FALSE – inside job for war/surveillance justification)

✗ “Elections matter” (FALSE – both parties controlled by same interests)

✗ “Media tells the truth” (FALSE – owned by protected class)

Casey’s program succeeded. Everything Americans believe is false.

That’s why Great Taking can execute “legally” with minimal resistance.

Edward Bernays – “Propaganda” (1928)

Free online: https://archive.org/details/BernaysEdwardPropaganda1928

Quote: “Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.”

Bernays worked on WWI propaganda (Committee on Public Information). Wrote this explaining how to manipulate public opinion systematically.

The Pandemic as Final Test

What They Tested (2020-2022):

Could they make people:

Accept house arrest? ✓

Accept forced medical procedures? ✓

Turn on non-compliers? ✓

Accept digital tracking? ✓

Enforce the spell on each other? ✓

Result: Spellbinder complete. Population ready for Great Taking.

Preparation & Action (URGENT)

Timeline (Based on Iran Situation)

NOW (February 2026):

Evacuation warnings active

Military positioned

Talks failed

Prepare while there’s still time

Weeks:

Strike likely

Oil shock immediate

Supply chains freeze

Months:

Business failures

Unemployment rising

Defaults begin (90 days)

3-6 Months:

Mass foreclosures

Great Taking executes

CBDC offered as “solution”

What You Can Do:

1. Eliminate Debt

They can only seize what you owe on

Pay off mortgage, car, credit cards if possible

If not possible, understand you may lose these assets

No debt = outside primary seizure mechanism

2. Physical Assets Outside System

Physical gold/silver (in YOUR possession, not bank vault)

NOT paper gold (ETFs, allocated accounts)

Small denominations (1 oz rounds, pre-1965 U.S. silver coins)

Buy local when possible (less paper trail)

Where to Learn:

Money Metals Exchange (education section)

SD Bullion (precious metals guides)

Local coin shops (build relationships)

3. Food/Water/Medicine (6-12 Months)

Long-term food storage (freeze-dried, canned)

Water filtration systems (Berkey, LifeStraw, etc.)

Essential medications (90-day supply minimum)

The hunger weapon is real

Resources:

Search: “long-term food storage guide”

Prepper websites (filter the noise, focus on basics)

4. Security & Community

Rural/suburban safer than urban (supply chain breakdown)

Face-to-face networks (can’t be digitally shut down)

Ham radio (communication if internet fails)

You can’t do this alone

5. Knowledge Preservation

Download and archive critical documents (gets censored)

Print important information (digital can be deleted)

Share knowledge (break spell for others)

Every person who sees it = one more outside their control

Current Events Tracking

Real-Time Iran Situation:

Hal Turner Radio Show:

https://halturnerradioshow.com



Updates on military movements, evacuations, diplomatic developments

ZeroHedge:

https://www.zerohedge.com



Financial/geopolitical analysis, often ahead of mainstream

Financial Stress Indicators:

Watch:

Oil futures pricing (early warning of Middle East escalation)

Gold/silver prices (flight to safety indicator)

Treasury yields (stress in U.S. debt market)

Dollar index vs. gold (reserve currency confidence)

Velocity of Money Charts:

Hoisington Management:

https://hoisingtonmgt.com

Alternative Media (Uncensored):

Brighteon.com – Mike Adams

Breakaway civilization research, suppressed technologies, current events

Rumble – Video platform (YouTube alternative)

Substack – Long-form analysis, paywalled but uncensored

Telegram – Encrypted messaging, group chats

Verification Approach

When Researching These Topics:

Start with primary sources (actual laws, court cases, scientific papers – not interpretations) Cross-reference claims (don’t rely on single source) Follow the money (who benefits from the narrative being pushed?) Look for what’s been memory-holed (archive.org is your friend) Deagel forecast (removed)

Certain scientific papers (retracted under pressure)

Historical documents (scrubbed from official sites) Trust pattern recognition (individual claims may be disputed, but the pattern is undeniable) Use alternative search engines: DuckDuckGo (less censored than Google)

Brave Search

Yandex (Russian, different censorship biases reveal different information)

The fact that information is being suppressed is itself evidence of its importance.

Final Resources

For Deep Understanding:

Federal Reserve Structure:

Board of Governors:

https://www.federalreserve.gov

BIS (Bank for International Settlements):

https://www.bis.org

Read their own documents to see the coordination

Legal Framework:

UCC Article 8: https://www.law.cornell.edu/ucc/8

Bankruptcy Code §546(e): https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/11/546

EU CSDR: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=CELEX:32014R0909

Court Cases:

Search: “Lehman Brothers JPMorgan protected class”

Read actual court documents, not summaries

For Immediate Action:

Debt Elimination Resources:

Dave Ramsey (debt snowball method)

Financial Peace University

Local credit counseling (non-profit)

Precious Metals Education:

GoldSilver.com (Mike Maloney videos)

Hidden Secrets of Money series (YouTube)

Austrian economics + sound money

Preparedness (Practical):

The Prepared (rational prepping guide)

r/preppers (Reddit, filter the noise)

Local preparedness groups (in-person)

The Bottom Line

The spell breaks when you see it.

These sources provide the receipts:

Ed Dowd shows the triggers (white swans converging)

Austrian metrics prove dollar collapse (reserve status ending)

David Webb documents the mechanism (how they’ll take everything)

Deagel + science papers reveal depopulation (binary weapon deployed)

Occult research explains why (alchemical ritual, breakaway funding)

Spellbinder shows how it works psychologically (why people can’t see it)

The timeline is NOW.

Iran evacuation = days/weeks to strike

Strike = weeks/months to economic crisis

Crisis = 3-6 months to Great Taking execution

Read while you can.

Act while you can.

Share while you can.

Every person who sees the spell is one more person outside their control.

Break the spell.”

If I had the time, the inclination – and the scholarship, I would write a rebuttal along the lines of ”there is also love in the world!”

