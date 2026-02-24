From here:

U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time

The war budget is $930 billion – on the way to1.6 trillion dollars per annum (5 per cent of GDP BY 2035)

Medicaid is approaching 2 trillion bucks this year

Social security closing in on 1.7 trillion dollars this year.

Expect national debt to exceed 40 trillion dollars in a few months.

The only way to reverse th cs of he debt is to turn the current projection of a fiscal deficit of around per cent of GDP INTO A SURPLUS of 2 per cent FOR THE NEXT THREE TO FOUR DECADES.

Chances of that happening? Double O, triple O, eff all, blank.

Can you imagine the swamp agreeing to cuts of a few trillion a year (from 7 trillion to 5 trillion)with corresponding tax increases of the same amount from 5 trillion o 7 trillion?

Me neither! Same goes for the UK, the EU, Canada, Australia, India, China et al.

Living beyond your means has only ever resulted in tears ad bankruptcy.

