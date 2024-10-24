From this 3-hour video here:

Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 23, 2024 – SPACE WARS? Satellite explodes, Israeli war plans leaked, Iran and Russia prepare for TOTAL WAR escalation - Brighteon.com

“- US military satellite explodes - likely destroyed by Russia or China

- NATO used drones to destroy Russia's over-the-horizon radar stations

- Israel planned to destroy Iran's anti-air defense systems and radar installations

- These are pre-war steps to "blind" the opponent before kinetic war begins

- Israel's latest "tunnels filled with gold" propaganda to justify bombing hospitals

- Why I can't vote for anyone who supports Zionism and genocide

- Doorbell video of extreme Trump Derangement Syndrome

- Interview with Michael Yon on latest intel about the INVASION and occupation of America

- Child trafficking and organ harvesting

- Mike Adams Sermon #86 - Quran Surahs 81, 82 and 56 - End times prophecies in Islam perfectly mirror those of Christ, John and Matthew”

Mike leads off with a story on Mickey D’s having to shut down some stores because of “health” concerns – right after Trump visited a McDonalds store – then he quotes the betting markets showing Trump with a 27 point lead over Harris!

Enjoy!

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan