Pending a more detailed update from OpenVAERS, here is an update of the reports to VAERS resulting from injuries sustained from taking the experimental mRNA ad other C19 injections concocted by companies based in the US, like Pfizer and Moderna.

Using data from here:

Red Boxes Page - OpenVAERS

There are over a million Adverse Events from around 670 million experimental C19 injections in the US, but only 600,000 or so Adverse Events from more than 6 BILLION experimental injections OUTSIDE the US.

The team responsible for VAERS can only process so many reports a month – when they get time.

Chances are there more than 9 million reports awaiting processing from outside the US, held on a private CDC/FDA server.

More when I get it.

Onwards!

