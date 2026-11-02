From here:

Cyberattacks hit supermarket fridges and freezers in Europe, Belgium launches investigation

“A number of incidents have taken place affecting supermarkets in Belgium, Sweden, Netherlands, Estonia, Luxembourg, Finland and Ireland, with fridge and freezer temperatures turned up, spoiling food.”

“Dozens of supermarkets in Europe have reported temperatures of their refrigerators and fridges rising overnight, now widely believed to be caused by cyber attacks similar to the one that affected France several weeks ago.”

“Supermarket chains in Belgium, Sweden, Estonia, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Ireland have been affected.

The story began with Belgian media reporting on Monday that fridges were turned up to 17 degrees Celsius, forcing many stores to throw away food.

Belgium’s Centre for Cybersecurity (CCB) told Belgian outlet Belga that it is aware of an incident targeting supermarket refrigeration systems.

CCB spokesperson Katrien Eggers told Euronews Next, “We are aware of an incident, but have no further information.” There are no reports yet as to who was behind the attack... and it may never be possible to identify them.”

Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office have opened an investigation into the incident, according to a spokesperson.

Some 40 Delhaize Proxy supermarkets, 15 Carrefour Shop & Go stores, 15 Intermarché shops and five Spar Q8 service station locations have reportedly been impacted in Belgium, according to Belgian outlet Le Soir.

Butchery group De Laet en Van Haver also said that their fridges were affected. IKEA have also said their Bergen shop located at Mons was affected, bringing the total to 75 stores affected in Belgium.

“We have identified an IT incident affecting the refrigeration systems in several dozen stores. We immediately took the necessary measures to keep our stores operational,” a spokesperson from Delhaize told Euronews Next.

Carrefour told Euronews Next this morning that “the impact at Carrefour is very limited: currently 15 of our 700 stores are affected, both in Flanders and Wallonia. Not a single hypermarket is among them.”

“All stores remain open because it only concerns a few refrigeration units, mainly freezers. Quick action was taken so that all stores can stay open,” they added.

Meanwhile later this morning Carrefour Belgium spokesman Mich Vergauwen said, “It’s a cyberattack, there is no other reason,” adding that the “impact is very limited”.

This follows on from similar hacks in France several weeks ago:

2026 French supermarket refrigerator hack - Wikipedia

“On 11 October 2026, an unknown party hacked into the refrigeration controllers at up to 700 French supermarkets[2] and set them to defrost mode overnight, causing their refrigerators to overheat.

The cold chain disruption forced supermarkets to discard vast stocks of spoiled goods, resulting in losses estimated to total tens of millions of euros.[3][4]

The affected refrigeration controllers by Danfoss each ran a web server reachable over the public internet, many of them[2] accessible using login credentials ‘admin’ as the username and the current date as the password.

The hack was unprecedented, being the first cyberattack to have a real-world effect on a nation’s food supply chain.[5] Various disruptions in the groceries sector occurred in the Netherlands, Belgium, and to some extent in the United States.

Here’s a take from Brave AI:

“Hackers raised temperatures by remotely overriding the internet-connected control systems of refrigeration units—primarily those manufactured by Danfoss—to abuse the equipment’s built-in automatic defrosting cycle.

Instead of running for the standard short period, the attackers extended this defrost mode into a continuous, forced cycle that heated the units to 50°C (122°F) for several hours, effectively turning the freezers into ovens and spoiling millions of euros worth of food.

Yikes, what do the fridges need internet access for?

“Supermarket refrigeration systems are connected to the internet primarily for remote monitoring, maintenance, and energy optimization.

Large-scale cooling racks account for 40–60% of a store’s energy use, and internet connectivity allows chains to track temperatures automatically, optimize energy consumption in real time, and perform remote diagnostics without sending technicians to every location.

“Key benefits include:

Waste Reduction: Instant alerts if a freezer drifts out of range prevent massive food spoilage losses.

Operational Efficiency: Remote troubleshooting cuts unnecessary engineer callouts by 15–30% and enables predictive maintenance.

Compliance: Systems can automatically log temperatures for food safety regulations, replacing manual checks.

Security Risks:

This connectivity creates significant vulnerabilities when controllers are exposed to the public internet without VPNs or proper segmentation. Recent cyberattacks in France, Belgium, and Sweden exploited these exposures to raise temperatures to 50°C–70°C, destroying food stocks and causing fires. Cybersecurity firms have identified nearly 13,000 exposed refrigeration controls across 99 countries, many running outdated software with critical vulnerabilities.

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