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Sarah Hornibrooke's avatar
Sarah Hornibrooke
4h

SMART METERS or HURT METERS?

Not common sense to hand over the controls.

They can burn you in your beds or turn off the water, electricity, and gas- their choice.

May love be with us all.

FREEDOM IS CHOICE.

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