From Brave AI:

“DeepSeek is a Chinese artificial intelligence company that has recently gained attention for its open-source large language models, which have been shown to perform comparably to those of its rivals, including ChatGPT, at a significantly lower cost.

As of Monday, January 27, 2025, DeepSeek’s AI assistant has become the top-rated free application in the Apple App Store in the US, surpassing ChatGPT. The company’s achievement has sent shockwaves through the tech industry, with many experts praising its innovative approach to AI development and others expressing concerns about the potential implications for the industry’s future.

DeepSeek’s Technology : The company’s AI models, including the DeepSeek-V3 and DeepSeek-R1, have been shown to outperform cutting-edge models from OpenAI and Meta across multiple benchmarks, despite being developed at a fraction of the cost.

Cost Efficiency : DeepSeek’s API pricing is significantly lower than that of its competitors, with costs of $0.55 per million input tokens and $2.19 per million output tokens, compared to OpenAI’s API rates of $15 and $60, respectively.

Impact on the Industry: The company’s achievement has raised questions about the effectiveness of tech export controls and the potential for Chinese AI companies to surpass their US counterparts, with some experts predicting a significant shift in the industry’s landscape.”

The tech sector is taking a beating as this invalidates many strategic plans.

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/deepseek-shakes-up-stocks-as-traders-fear-for-us-tech-leadership/articleshow/117599716.cms

The NASDAQ was down 3% at the time of writing.

Onwards!