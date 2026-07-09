From here:

Tourist Nightmare: Toxic “Bone-Cutting” Fish Invades Mediterranean Beaches | ZeroHedge

Ugly mother!!!

“The silver-cheeked toadfish, originally native to the Indian Ocean, is believed to have entered the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal as rising sea temperatures expanded its range. Officials say the fish is now common in parts of Greece, including Rhodes, and has spread as far as Italy and Spain.

The species poses multiple hazards. It carries the potent neurotoxin tetrodotoxin, making its flesh and organs potentially fatal if consumed, and its powerful, beak-like teeth are capable of inflicting deep wounds. Greek authorities recently warned beachgoers to seek immediate medical attention after any bite, following reports of several encounters, including an elderly woman near Athens who required stitches after being attacked.”

Yikes!!!

“Authorities are also trying to reduce the growing population through financial incentives. Cyprus launched a bounty program in 2024 that has removed more than 100 tons of the fish, while Greece recently introduced payments of about €5.33 ($6.25) per kilogram turned in by fishermen. Some regions are also receiving fuel subsidies to support the EU-backed removal effort.

Cyprus is located to the immediate north of the Suez canal, let’s hope sharks don’t follow the route of the toadfish from the Red Sea through the Suez Canal!

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