Iran may ‘buckle in he next two weeks – Europe, Asia and the UK refuse to safe guard their own self-interest as their consumers suffer from sky-high energy costs – ‘This is not Europe’s war!’
Sorry but it is your war if it costs every voter in your country higher prices for the basics necessary to live .
Here’s a good summary, from Jeff.
☕️ WHOSE WAR?☙ Thursday, March 19, 2026 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠
Politicians will happily make up for the drop in physical supply by leaving oil and gas in the North Sea or buying it at inflated prices from the USA, rather than helping to rid the Straits of Hormuz of the Iranian threat.
Perhaps a reminder that higher energy prices actually helps Russia against Ukraine far more than the tens of billions of dollars in weapons and assistance donated to help Ukraine!!!
You cannot fix STUPID!
Once again, I draw the physical analogy. –
The UK has a full pantry of food and its people are going hungry. The North Sea is the pantry -rather than open the pantry up, the UK has chosen to keep its doors SHUT and buy expensive fuel from the ‘international markets’ which are running out of food, except for the USA.
The EU, UK and Asia could act in their own interests and assist the USA/Israel in prosecuting the dismantling of the Iranian threat (or extract oil and gas from the Norh Sea).
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Over the last 30-odd years, the UK political system, both Conservative and Labour, have engineered a "productivity" crisis in the UK to undermine and destroy the middle class.
The government has aided and abetted the City of London's extractive globalist mercantile system pioneered by the East India Company.
Government has effectively shipped most manufacturing jobs offshore, imported massive numbers of third world migrants to swell the ranks of the work force to lower wages, and ultimately destroyed its source of energy by capping North Sea oil resources.
In retrospect, it can only be seen as treason.
But those in power will NEVER hold themselves accountable.
It is time for the UK population to wake up to the fact that those in government do not consider themselves servants, they consider themselves slave masters.
If you explore the concept of "debt slavery" you'll see what I mean.