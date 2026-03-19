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ParaGov
3h

Over the last 30-odd years, the UK political system, both Conservative and Labour, have engineered a "productivity" crisis in the UK to undermine and destroy the middle class.

The government has aided and abetted the City of London's extractive globalist mercantile system pioneered by the East India Company.

Government has effectively shipped most manufacturing jobs offshore, imported massive numbers of third world migrants to swell the ranks of the work force to lower wages, and ultimately destroyed its source of energy by capping North Sea oil resources.

In retrospect, it can only be seen as treason.

But those in power will NEVER hold themselves accountable.

It is time for the UK population to wake up to the fact that those in government do not consider themselves servants, they consider themselves slave masters.

If you explore the concept of "debt slavery" you'll see what I mean.

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