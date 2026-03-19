Here’s a good summary, from Jeff.

☕️ WHOSE WAR?☙ Thursday, March 19, 2026 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠

Politicians will happily make up for the drop in physical supply by leaving oil and gas in the North Sea or buying it at inflated prices from the USA, rather than helping to rid the Straits of Hormuz of the Iranian threat.

Perhaps a reminder that higher energy prices actually helps Russia against Ukraine far more than the tens of billions of dollars in weapons and assistance donated to help Ukraine!!!

You cannot fix STUPID!

Once again, I draw the physical analogy. –

The UK has a full pantry of food and its people are going hungry. The North Sea is the pantry -rather than open the pantry up, the UK has chosen to keep its doors SHUT and buy expensive fuel from the ‘international markets’ which are running out of food, except for the USA.

The EU, UK and Asia could act in their own interests and assist the USA/Israel in prosecuting the dismantling of the Iranian threat (or extract oil and gas from the Norh Sea).

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