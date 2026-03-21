REcall theE DEAGON FROM TH EASTRN MEDITERRANEAN FOR EXTRA NATIONAL SECURITY?

Paris AND Berlin even closer!

From Brave AI;

The straight-line distance from Tehran, Iran to Diego Garcia is approximately 3,795 kilometers (2,358 miles),

The straight-line (airline) distance between London and Tehran is approximately 2,733 miles

‘Iran launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean on Saturday, March 21, 2026, according to reports citing multiple U.S. officials.

One missile failed during its flight and did not reach the target.

The second missile was intercepted by a U.S. warship , which fired an SM-3 interceptor missile, though it remains uncertain whether the interception was successful .

Neither missile struck the base, and the attack was unsuccessful.

The air distance between Tehran and Paris is approximately 2,616–2,623 miles (4,210–4,213 kilometers). ‘The flight distance from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) to Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA) is about 2,754 miles (4,432 km).

Per Brave AI;

The air distance between Tehran and Berlin is approximately 2,175–2,182 miles (3,501–3,507 kilometers).

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bomb shelters and tin hats all round.- everyone in the UK and EU now involved?