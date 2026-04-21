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Linda Miller's avatar
Linda Miller
1h

Proof yet again that Iran is a ruthless, evil regime. They will never concede, always delay. The factions are fighting each other, killing each other. But they unite their voice to kill Americans and resistors. I never thought I would say this, buts it’s time for bridges and electrical grids and to maintain blockage of their port. Cut off the money that funds their terror groups and weapons.

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Richard Kudrna's avatar
Richard Kudrna
34m

A point missed by many is that presently 95% of oil revenues do not go to the population.

1/2 of the distillation destroyed would reduce RG revenues greatly. Meanwhile, destroy rail lines north or any possible export capacity.

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