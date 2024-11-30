From here (h/t Terry):

‘Brothers and sisters’ is “OUTDATED LANGUAGE” - Irish schools

“Teacher Enoch Burke has now spent 470 days in prison after refusing to endorse transgender ideology in his school.

Mayo Fine Gael General Election candidate Martina Jennings was visiting Ballinrobe Community School today, 20 minutes from the home of Enoch Burke. When asked about Enoch Burke, Jennings said she had nothing to say “at the moment.”

This week, for the first time in its history, Ballinrobe Community School raised the LGBTQ+ flag. The school is currently implementing the ‘Stand Up’ week developed by LGBT lobby group Belong to.

Brochures from BelongTo used in schools across Ireland this week advise students that terms such as ‘brother’ and ‘sister’ are now outdated and should not be used.

They also advise students that when meeting someone for the first time the ‘they’ pronoun should always be used.

This perverted ideology is being promoted in schools right across the country, with more emphasis placed on it now than on basic school subjects such as Maths and English. Parents must stand up against this indoctrination and destruction of their children.”

Here is Jordan Petersen on the topic 6 years ago:

Jordan Peterson On Why He Refuses To Use Special Pronouns For Transgender People - LBC

582,304 views May 22, 2018

Jordan Peterson told LBC's Maajid Nawaz he is refusing to let the government tell him what he can and can't say.

“Dr Peterson, a professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, has gained notoriety for refusing to use gender-neutral pronouns in the classroom as well as criticising a federal transgender-rights bill that prohibits discrimination under the Canadian Human Rights Act on the basis of gender ...”

More here from 2017:

Interview: Jordan Peterson Will NOT Use Gender Neutral Pronouns

You will not find links to any of his latest articles and videos on Bing and Brave.

That s the power of the Cult of Moloch – to censor all opposite to its dogma,

Onwards!!!

