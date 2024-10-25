Ireland is a diligent follower of all UN and WHO edicts. It follows policies where migrants are given more rights and benefits than the Irish, the rush to “net zero” costing billions, which destroy beautiful arable land that absorbs CO2 and, instead erect ugly, useless wind turbines and solar panels that result in the tripling and quadrupling of industrial ad household electricity prices – rather than simply planting a few more trees that cost next to nothing.

Define an Irish person now, compared to a decade ago! This is what the loss of national identity looks like!!

I guess I will be arrested and jailed under the new “hatred” laws, if I were to visit the Emerald Isle!

Ireland is a staunch advocate of the removal of all civil rights if a quack in the WHO tells them to inject experimental poisons, wear masks and confine themselves to house arrest – all futile measures that don’t work and cause death and suffering – such is the will of quota hires in charge pf the UN and WHO.

Well, now we have this:

Which “protects” specified groups from “hatred”. Here are the groups:

“In this Act, “protected characteristic”, in relation to a person or a group of persons, means any one of the following, namely—

(a) race, (b) colour, (c) nationality, (d) religion, (e) national or ethnic origin, (f) descent, (g) gender, (h) sex characteristics, (i) sexual orientation, or (j) disability.

I wonder how many in Ireland fall into each category and whether the politicians are over or under-represented in each.

Note that there is one demographic that is omitted from the “protection” afforded by the newly passed bill.

The elderly and the young.

They presumably can be shamed, hated on, abused verbally by anyone at any time. There is no mention or any utterances or behaviours ankle biters and teenagers below legal age to vote.

The excellent Expose-News.com has a piece written by David Thunder, , PhD here:

https://expose-news.com/2024/10/25/new-hate-bill-is-rushed-through-irish-parliament/

“Notably, the revised legislation reinforces and expands the legal doctrine that certain groups in society, under certain circumstances, should enjoy special legal protections not enjoyed by your average man or woman on the street, an idea that seems to put in question the whole idea of equal protection of the law, guaranteed in Article 40 of the Irish Constitution.”

I find it appalling that “ordinary folk” aren’t offered similar protections from migrant beggars, whack jobs and “furries” who threaten the way of life of ordinary Irish folk by making them and make them pay for the “privilege” of feeding them, clothing, educating and “healthing” them, translating their languages and giving them jobs ahead of indigenous Irish folk – because other similar whack jobs in government decide that following harmful UN and WHO policies like good little servants!

Did the Irish ever vote for the importation of around a million migrants that relegate the Irish culture to “quaint” history?

From Brave AI:

“To summarize:

· 2019: 97,100 · 2020: approximately 141,600 (implied) · 2021: not explicitly mentioned · 2022: 141,600 · 2023: 149,200 · 2024: above 149,200 (implied)”

What’s the carbon footprint of these people? Did the political parties state this in their manifestos to get votes? I doubt that Ireland’s population of under 5 million in 2019 were aware of this planned invasion over the ensuing 5 years.

What’s next for the Irish? We only have enough affordable electricity to keep the bugs war, before you put them in your “boiled non-beef and cabbage”? Guinness and Murphy’s made with “renewable” ingredients from “re-wilded” malt, hops and yeast? Land that is far away from “cow farts”, lest any nasty pollutants enter the “bug chain”?

From the Expose-News.com article:

“… the creation of a new category of crime, “offences aggravated by hatred” (yes, you’ve guessed it, “hatred” is nowhere actually defined in a non-circular manner) against any one of the “protected” groups listed in the legislation (race, colour, nationality, religion, national or ethnic origin, descent, gender, “sex characteristics,” sexual orientation, disability);

Ireland has an election in a month or so – maybe the Irish will vote for candidates that evict the migrant beggars, abandon the insane “net zero” policies and the medical quackery practised by the WHO – that is, if ay candidate with these views is allowed to stand in an election – certainly the current political parties are “woke” up toe wazoo.

A new political movement is needed – one that does not consign the free Irish people to the tyranny of the minorities, migrant beggars and edicts of unelected bureaucrats in the EU, or the UN’s three-legged stool” of the WHO, IOM ad IPCC.

By the way, Ireland’s CO2 emissions areIreland:

CO2 Country Profile - Our World in Data

It has around 140 million trees, absorbing around 25 kg each a year each = 3.5 million tonnes.

Fun fact: In 2017, Europe lent Ireland €90 million to grow thousands of trees, with plans to replant over 35,000 hectares. The Forestry Programme report (2018) states that Ireland’s tree-planting targets for 2015, 2016, and 2017 were missed.

It very much looks like the money for the trees is being spent on the migrant beggars!

Then there’s all the land covered in luscious green grass! Keep in mind that the climate freaks think cows emit a compensating amount of methane and laughing gas for the CO2 that is absorbed by cows!

From Brave AI: “The same dataset mentions that the total area of grasslands in 2018 based on LPIS data was almost 4.5 million hectares.” Around 2/3 of Ireland is grassland.

It looks like cows are being slaughtered – to be replaced by useless, environmentally hostile, and ugly wind turbines?

Table: Irish cow numbers fall over 78,000 head in past year - Agriland.ie

So how much CO2 does Irish grassland absorb?

From Brave: “The same dataset mentions that the total area of grasslands in 2018 based on LPIS data was almost 4.5 million hectares.” And “… based on the University of Florida’s research, a 1,000-square-meter area of grass can take up around one tonne of carbon per year.”

There are 10,000 square meters in a hectare, so each hectare so those 4.5 million hectares absorb ten tonnes of carb a year = 45 million tonnes a year

Adding the 3.5 million tonnes absorbed by trees and the 45 million tonnes absorbed by grassland = 48.5 million tonnes, compared to the 28.8 million tonnes emitted.

Ireland has already more than met “net zero” targets.

Actually, following through with the tree planting program would take care of cow farts without too much hassle and there would be no need to triple or quadruple electricity prices from the roll-out of ugly, obsolete and environmentally hostile wind turbines and solar panels!

