National Treasury Employees Union just endorsed Cackler Harris.

The story is covered here:

The IRS Just Endorsed Kamala Harris – A Match Made to Take Your Money! (steadfastandloyal.com)

“According to an analysis by Americans for Tax Reform, Harris’s tax plan would result in the loss of thousands of private-sector jobs while creating more government jobs – especially at the IRS. This is how big government works: it takes money out of the private sector, which actually creates value, and puts it into the hands of bureaucrats.”

The cost to America from the loss of private sector jobs paying taxes towards the gain of federal jobs costing tax dollars is relatively straightforward.

For every 100,000 private sector jobs paying around 20,000 bucks in tax – loss of taxes = 2 billion bucks – now add unemployment and welfare benefit costs of around 50,000 bucks = 5 billion bucks

For every 100,000 government jobs paying a net of tax 60,000 bucks = cost 6 billion bucks.

Net direct costs swing = 13 billion per 100,000 “swing” from private to public sector.

The US needs a plan to put 10-15 million people in worthwhile paid employment who are currently not in the labour force. That would result in an improvement of around 1.5 trillion in Federal finances. Evicting the Democratic Party’s criminal migrant beggars would improve the fiscal position by a further trillion bucks. It would be a start to returning the federal budget to the surplus it needs to start repaying debt.

Net zero needs to be abolished also – a further trillion bucks a year now, that would otherwise increase to 2 trillion a year under the Cackler.

From Brave, we have this:

· “The IRS plans to target 125,000 high-income earners who did not file tax returns between 2017 and 2021, with unpaid taxes totalling hundreds of millions of dollars. · This includes 25,000 individuals earning over $1 million per year and 100,000 individuals with incomes between $400,000 and $1 million who failed to pay their taxes.

87,000 extra agents to target 125,000 delinquent returns? Like Hunter Biden? What are the new IRS agents ging to be doing for the other 48 weeks of the year? Well, they will be coming for everyone.

“Think about it. How many millionaires and billionaires do you personally know? Exactly. These new agents are being deployed to nickel and dime hardworking Americans. They’ll audit your tax returns, scrutinize your financial transactions, and send you letters demanding payments for small amounts, knowing full well most people will just pay up rather than fight.”

And there is no let-up in Harris’ plans to increase taxes:

Typical Marxist/socialist behaviour – tax and spend – or I the case of the morons in the libtard demoNrat socialist welfare state Democratic Party – tax and waste on crap like “Net Zero” and open borders human and drug trafficking, whilst creating as many wars around the globe as possible.

Onwards!!!

