From here:

Why Are So Many British Charities Lobbying For Open Borders? | ZeroHedge

“The British public is being betrayed. Generous citizens might assume that the tenner they bung to someone raising money for Barnardo’s will help children growing up in poverty, only to discover it is used to pay for people to lobby government ministers on a very different issue.

And taxpayers who have repeatedly rejected mass migration at the ballot box find that their hard-earned income is being used to back precisely this cause.

Two clear winners emerge from this underhanded process. Directors of major charities earn huge salaries, often running well into six figures.

Their pay packets let them espouse luxury beliefs, safe in the knowledge that their encounters with migrants are far more likely to be with a cheap nanny or cleaner than young men living next door in a house in multiple occupation.

Politicians also win. Rather than being held accountable for their decisions, they can point to support from charities and lobbyists to justify their actions.

The fact that our money is being used to pay charity chief executives to tell government ministers what they want to hear is a gross betrayal of the British public. It’s time the sector was brought into line.

Hmm. Here’s a few of those 6 figure salaries from Brave AI:

“The median salary for chief executives at the UK’s largest 100 charities rose to £192,000 in the most recent reporting cycle (2025), up from £175,000 in 2023 and £155,000 in 2019. For the very largest organizations, such as Cancer Research UK, Save the Children, and the National Trust, CEO salaries typically range between £200,000 and £350,000.

The highest-paid individual in the sector is Steve Gray of Nuffield Health, who earned over £1.22 million in 2022. Other top earners include John-Arne Røttingen of the Wellcome Trust (earning around £580,000 in 2024) and Paul Nurse of the Francis Crick Institute (earning between £460,000 and £470,000).

Wow. Not all charities pay so much:

“In contrast, smaller charities pay significantly less. The median basic salary for sector leaders overall is approximately £60,000, with CEOs of charities having an income under £1 million earning substantially less, often between £50,000 and £85,000 depending on the organization’s size.

I suspect that this is a global phenomenon, not restricted to the UK. For example in the US:

“Healthcare systems and large medical centers dominate the list of highest-paid nonprofit CEOs in the US, with compensation packages frequently exceeding $10 million.

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. pays the highest among major health systems, with CEO Gregory Adams earning $13,841,691 (2022 data).

Providence St. Joseph Health CEO Rod F. Hochman receives approximately $11,209,100 .

Sentara Health CEO Howard P. Kern earns around $10,168,793 .

Ochsner Clinic Foundation CEO Warner L. Thomas receives about $10,003,805 .

Montefiore Medicine CEO Philip O. Ozuah earns $9,856,588.

Among general charities and foundations, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center CEO Selwyn Vickers has the highest compensation at $6,979,162 (2024). Other top earners include City of Hope CEO Robert W. Stone at $5,460,799 and National Jewish Health CEO Michael S. Salem at $3,945,101. In the general charity sector, Nancy Brown of the American Heart Association is one of the highest-paid, with total compensation of $4,563,563 (2025)

Wow. There’s more:

“ Christus Health : CEO Ernie Sadau received $13,463,390 in compensation.

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. : Chairman & CEO Gregory Adams earned $13,841,691 .

Providence St. Joseph Health : President/CEO Rod F. Hochman received $11,209,100 .

Sentara Health : President/CEO Howard P. Kern earned $10,168,793 .

San Diego County Credit Union: President/CEO Teresa H. Campbell received $18,921,604.

Top General Interest and Medical Charities

American Heart Association : CEO Nancy Brown received $4,563,563 .

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center : Past President/CEO Craig B. Thompson earned $8,104,960 .

City of Hope : President/CEO Robert W. Stone received $5,460,799 .

Boys & Girls Clubs of America: President/CEO James L. Clark earned $2,298,670.

Nice money if you can get it – no doubt they are worth every cent.

Back to the ZH article:

“…only a tenuous interest in migration or the care sector was enough to justify charities contributing to the government’s consultation.

Mencap, for example, helps people with learning disabilities. In the financial year ending March 2025, it received more than £200million from government contracts and grants.

In the recent consultation, Mencap told government ministers they should ‘retain the five-year pathway’ to indefinite leave to remain for social-care workers. Likewise,

Barnardo’s, a charity supporting children growing up in poverty, received £192million in contracts and grants.

It chimed in with the suggestion that it ‘does not support the principles of earned settlement... as a basis for determining whether children can live safely and securely in the UK’”

“The law is clear: charities must work only to further their charitable purposes, and must not use taxpayer money for lobbying or political activity.”

The UK’s national Lottery Community Fund is a huge donor to all sorts of causes:

“The National Lottery Community Fund is the UK’s largest community funder, distributing over £600 million to £700 million annually (with recent annual totals cited as £615.4 million and £686.3 million) to support good causes across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The Fund has awarded over £9 billion to £47 billion (cumulative since 1994, with £6 billion specifically since June 2004) to a wide range of organizations, prioritizing those addressing poverty, disadvantage, and discrimination. Key recent awards include:

The Access to Justice Foundation : Received £30 million for its “Improving Lives Through Advice” project to provide specialist social welfare legal advice.

Sense : Received over £1.2 million for a national early intervention and play programme for children with complex disabilities.

Community Groups : Recent rounds awarded £252 million to over 5,000 groups in England, with grants ranging from £2,800 to over £30 million .

Forces in Mind Trust : Received £35 million as part of a partnership to support veterans and service personnel.

Wisdom Bank: Received £250,000 to harness the skills of people aged 45–65 in Torfaen.

In 2026, grants totaling almost £60 million were awarded to organizations including Citizens UK, Black South West Network, London Renters Union, Public Law Project, Runnymede Trust, Friends of the Earth Charitable Trust, and The Advocacy Academy. The Fund aims to distribute at least £4 billion by 2030 under its “It starts with community” strategy. “

Still, “The UK government provides funding to charities through a complex mix of direct grants, service contracts, and funding for arm’s-length bodies, with total amounts ranging from £492 million in recorded direct grants to an estimated £35 billion when including broader contract income.

The National Lottery Community Fund remains the largest community funder, distributing over £600 million annually, while central government grants to the voluntary sector declined to £2 billion in real terms in the 2023–24 period.

Government Grants and Contracts

Central Government: Direct grants to charities are significantly lower than contract income; for instance, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) gives just over £100 million annually, while the largest single grant of £18 million went to the Football Foundation .

Arms-Length Bodies: Funding distributed through bodies like Historic England and Sport England amounts to £4.1 billion , excluding National Lottery distributors.

Local Government: Local and devolved authorities provide approximately £1 billion in grants to the sector.

Key Recipients and Sectors

Service Delivery: The largest charities, such as Nuffield Health (£1.48bn), The Charities Aid Foundation (£1.39bn), and Save the Children International (£955m), often rely on government contracts to deliver public services in health, social care, and criminal justice.

Specific Programs: Recent budgets have allocated £1.5 billion for social housing and additional funds for rough sleeping and violence against women and girls initiatives.

International Aid: The UK is reducing its aid budget to 0.3% of GNI by 2027/28, with major pledges including £850 million to the Global Fund for 2026–2028.

“both Nuffield Health and the Wellcome Trust are registered charities.

Nuffield Health is the UK’s largest healthcare charity , registered with the Charity Commission (England and Wales: 205533; Scotland: SC041793). It operates as a not-for-profit trading charity, reinvesting all profits into its hospitals, fitness clubs, and medical services for public benefit.

The Wellcome Trust is a major global health charity based in the UK. While the provided search context does not detail its specific registration, it is widely recognized as one of the world’s largest charitable foundations, funding biomedical research and public health initiatives.

Do charities provide a better solution than the government and do their interests overlap entirely?

For example, what does Nuffield Health do that the NHS does not and - are their clear boundaries between each and costs/benefits for using one or the other?

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