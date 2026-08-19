From Brave AI:

“Islamism is defined as a political ideology that seeks to impose Sharia law and establish Islamic states, viewing the West not merely as a geopolitical rival but as a spiritual and cultural adversary destined for domination. Proponents often categorize the world into Dar al-Islam (House of Islam) and Dar al-Harb (House of War), framing their struggle as a religious duty to replace Western secular liberalism with divine governance.

To achieve this, Islamist movements employ a strategy of infiltration and gradual transformation rather than immediate violent confrontation. This involves exploiting democratic freedoms and legal systems to gain institutional power, with the goal of reshaping laws, education, and social norms from the inside out.

Specific tactics identified in Western contexts include:

Political Infiltration: Using ballots and democratic processes to gain influence in media, academia, and government, with the long-term aim of replacing liberal democracy with theocratic rule.

Cultural Mobilization: Leveraging concepts like Islamophobia to foster a unified Islamic identity, often portraying Western values as oppressive or decadent to justify resistance and demand special accommodations.

Demographic and Institutional Pressure: Establishing parallel social structures, such as mosques and schools, and demanding public accommodations (e.g., halal food, prayer spaces) to normalize Islamic presence and assert religious supremacy over secular laws.

Ideological Alignment: Forming strategic alliances with progressive or “woke” factions in the West by framing anti-colonialism and anti-racism in ways that align with Islamist narratives, thereby gaining sympathy and platforming for their anti-Western agenda.

Ultimately, the objective is to dismantle what Islamists view as Western hegemony, replacing it with a global Caliphate or Islamic political order that enforces Islamic precepts in all aspects of public and private life.

We have this from here:

A Call to Power: Islamic Leaders See Ballot Box as Path to Paradise | RealClearInvestigations

“The so-called “adhan” is just one sign of how Islam is transforming pockets of the nation. As more Muslims participate in the country’s political life, running for office, influencing, and in some cases, even controlling local governments, they are putting their own stamps on their communities: renaming city streets after Arab homelands and mandating Islamic holidays and halal-only lunches in public schools, while even changing noise ordinances to the consternation of many non-Muslim neighbors.”

“Critics also warn that, unlike mainstream modern Christianity, Islam does not distinguish between the spiritual and political realms. Sharia law, for example, applies to religious and civic life because they are one and the same in Islam.”

“Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Portugal, and Switzerland are among EU members that have passed laws aimed at curbing radical Islam. The French Senate also passed a law in May aimed at countering “Islamist Infiltration” of the country following a 2025 government report, “Muslim Brotherhood and Political Islam in France,” and a poll that year finding a majority of Muslims in France aged 15 to 24 prefer Sharia law over French law.”

Out of interest Portugal has just ‘banned the burkha extending its partial ban and joining other European counties- per Brave AI:

“As of 2026, the following European countries have implemented nationwide bans on full-face veils, including the burqa and niqab : France (2011), Belgium (2011), Bulgaria (2015), Austria (2017), Denmark (2018), Luxembourg (2018), Netherlands (2019, in specific public spaces), Switzerland (2025), and Portugal (2025).

Back to the RCP article:

“Yet Islamic teaching does urge believers to create a world where everyone submits to Allah. While Christian missionaries also proselytize even in Muslim countries, opinion surveys show that Muslims in America and around the world are far more committed to global conversion.

An in-depth examination by RealClearInvestigations reveals that Muslim elected officials and spiritual leaders, backed by their own funds and foreign money, some tied to officially designated terror groups, are seeking to carve out their own societies within the United States.

And while many Muslims are assimilating more traditional Western values, there is also a strong push to recreate communities based on the values and cultures of their former homelands.

“Estimates of the Muslim American population vary widely. The Pew Research Center estimates it at 3.5 million, while the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) puts it at 8 million. There is broad agreement, however, that Islam is by far the fastest-growing religion in the U.S. and around the world.

“To that end, Islamic organizers are advancing a nationwide plan to back Muslim and other Islamic-friendly candidates with financing from a potential political war chest of more than $140 million a year in mosque and other donations from the swelling Muslim-American community.”

The influential imam Yasir Qadhi says the Quran calls Jews and Christians “filthy” and condemns them to “hellfire.”

Earlier this year, the Qadhi-led Fiqh Council of North America issued a legal ruling (fatwah) in coordination with the Assembly of Muslim Jurists of America that for the first time unlocks Muslim-American tithing and charitable giving, known as “zakat,” for political use:

“[G]iving one’s zakat for influencing political causes is warranted.” The stated goal is to, broadly, “empower” Muslim communities in America, but more specifically, to fund the campaigns of politicians who oppose Israel and support policies such as criminalizing criticism of the Prophet Muhammad and Islam in general.”

“CAIR, the nation’s largest Muslim-rights group, has a long-term plan to elect 30 Muslims to Congress, including at least two in the Senate. If he wins in November, El-Sayed would be the first Muslim senator. Currently, four Muslims serve in Congress, all Democrats. Surveys show Muslims vote overwhelmingly Democratic.

“At the same time, CAIR says it is grooming more than 200 Muslims to run for state and local offices, as well. A “U.S. based Hamas front organization,” according to former FBI agent Lara Burns, CAIR was critical in organizing financial support and getting out the vote for New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The group now has former employees represented in top posts inside his administration. CAIR denies connections to Hamas or the Muslim Brotherhood.

Yet in 2009, after the Justice Department named CAIR an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terror fundraising case in U.S. history, a federal court found “ample evidence” linking CAIR to Hamas.

“According to an article in the Fremont Argus, a California newspaper, CAIR founder Omar Ahmad once told a Muslim audience: “Islam isn’t in America to be equal to any other faith, but to become dominant. The Quran should be the highest authority in America, and Islam the only accepted religion on Earth.” Ahmad, who Burns said was wiretapped in FBI Hamas probes in the 1990s, gave the speech at a 1998 event in Fremont, Calif., organized by the Islamic Study School titled, “How Should We As Muslims Live in America?”

CAIR wide-ranging call for religious accommodations includes prayer mats, beads and halal meals for incarcerated Muslims, including terrorists.”

Among other things in its “Muslim Policy Platform,” CAIR is lobbying for:

1. a federal law banning “Islamophobia;” 2. a federally designated Muslim heritage month; 3. national Islamic holidays; 4. special civil-rights protections for Muslims; 5. an economic boycott of Israel and end to U.S. military and other aid to the longtime Mideast ally; 6. protection of students to protest Israel on college campuses; 7. increased aid to Gaza; special accommodations for incarcerated Muslims including terrorists – from the right to wear Islamic garb in prison to receiving free copies of the Quran, 8. prayer mats and beads, and halal meals; 9. the restoration of voting rights for released terrorist inmates; 10. a ban on state voter ID laws and expansion of mail-in voting; 11. a prohibition of local police aiding ICE in deportations; 12. guaranteed permanent residency and citizenship for Afghan refugees; 13. protected status for Palestinians seeking refuge in the U.S.; 14. and the issuance of diversity visas for Muslim immigrants.

“Thanks largely to mass immigration from Arab and other Muslim countries and high birth rates, Islam has become the fastest-growing faith in America – so much so that Muslim leaders are converting empty churches into mosques, which increasingly operate as nodes for political networking and activism.

“Many of these mosques are financed or owned through a trust controlled by the Muslim Brotherhood, which has a secret plan to Islamize America, according to federal agents who discovered its U.S. manifesto in the basement of a terrorist safehouse they raided in a D.C. suburb after 9/11.

DOJ designated the North American Islamic Trust, the largest custodian of mosques in the U.S., a member of the Muslim Brotherhood and an unindicted co-conspirator in a 2008 Hamas terror case. Appellate courts have since upheld the designation. And some of the co-conspirators remain top Hamas leaders today.

Maybe these sorts of political activity are rife in the UK and throughout the EU.

Maybe there is no harm in the adoption of Sharia law throughout the EU and UK?

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