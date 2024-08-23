From here:

Mpox – African Region (who.int)

“Based on available epidemiological data, this clade has been spreading rapidly among adults through close physical contact, including sexual contact identified within networks of sex workers and their clients.

As the virus spreads further, the affected groups are changing, with the virus also taking hold within households and other settings. Additionally, Cote d’Ivoire is reporting cases of clade II mpox for the first time since the start of the multi-country outbreak in 2022.”

Does this mean the Swedish person reported to have the monkey pox infection had used a hooker in the DRC? Not as if monkey pox is the only risky disease out there (over half a million living with AIDS).

From here:

Mapped: Which countries have reported mpox cases so far? | Health News | Al Jazeera

“As of August 22, 2024, there have been more than 14,000 reported cases of the virus, with 457 deaths, a significant increase in reported cases from 2023.”

I wonder how much hookers with suppurating sores from monkey pox charge and what kind of “client” would pay that price, when the signs are so visible!

Which brings us to the death toll from other STI’s (leaving AIDS to one side).

From here:

Viral hepatitis in the world (who.int)

“An estimated 354 million people worldwide live with hepatitis B or C, and for most, testing and treatment remain beyond reach.”

From here:

Hepatitis B: deaths by type of disease, World (ourworldindata.org)

Hepatitis B: deaths by type of disease, World

From here:

Hepatitis C (who.int)

“Globally, an estimated 50 million people have chronic hepatitis C virus infection, with about 1.0 million new infections occurring per year.

WHO estimated that in 2022, approximately 242 000 people died from hepatitis C, mostly from cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (primary liver cancer)

Ok, so there are around 900,000 annual Hep B and Hep C deaths a year.

Hepatitis B is a liver infection that is spread through blood, semen and vaginal fluids.

The hepatitis C virus is usually spread through blood-to-blood contact.

Soer of like monkey pox?

Okay, so how about syphilis?

From here, a few months ago:

New report flags major increase in sexually transmitted infections, amidst challenges in HIV and hepatitis (who.int)

“In 2022, there were 230 000 syphilis-related deaths.”.

Back in 2019, we had this report:

Evaluating the global, regional, and national impact of syphilis: results from the global burden of disease study 2019 | Scientific Reports (nature.com)

“In 2019, the total number of prevalent cases of syphilis was 49.71 million worldwide.”

Syphilis is transmitted during oral, anal or vaginal sex through contact with infectious lesions, and also during pregnancy through the placenta. Transmission typically occurs during early stages of the disease, i.e., up to 2 years after infection.

So, more than a million Hep b, Hep C and syphilis deaths every year, amongst around half a billion infections - caught the same way as money pox?

Why aren’t these viral infections a public health emergency of international concern – is it because the treatments don’t make enough money, or the logistics are too hard? Surely saving over a million lives a year is a worthwhile goal?

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.GXm/peterhalligan