New England consumers are being billed SEVEN TIMES the normal utility costs because of “green energy” policies

Consumers in Virginia are also receiving shocking power bills. From here:

The corruption from bad political decisions stinks to high heaven and now Virginians are paying the price – a price that takes food off their tables, clothes off their backs and reduces their overall standard of living to satisfy the insane climate freaks pursuing a 'net zero' fantasy

From the Cypher News article:

“Energy transitions aren’t free. The bill just arrives later, disguised as inevitability.

You don’t triple a power bill by using more electricity. You do it by changing the cost structure.

Regulated monopolies don’t absorb liberal policies. They pass them through.”

“A new video is going viral of a Virginia woman who opened her latest power bill and realized something was seriously off. It had jumped from a normal $200–$300 range to more than $600 overnight. This spike wasn’t from blasting the AC or leaving lights on; after all, bills don’t triple because of behavior. They tripled because of Democrat-driven climate agendas.

“

If you get the time it is worth scrolling through he replies to that tweet.

Back to the Cypher News article:

“For years, the left has framed energy policy as gradual, manageable, and mostly invisible to households, and their supporters bought it hook, line, and sinker. What this bill represents is the moment those accumulated costs stop being theoretical and start being personal.”

UK utility bills have increased from £600 10years ago to within a whisker of £2,000 today – 30 million households are paying for his increase.

“The rise in electrical costs in Virginia are primarily stemming from the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA), which mandates that the state’s largest energy companies phase into 100% renewable electricity by specific deadlines and meet expanding renewable and energy-efficiency standards.

“This means companies like Dominion Energy Virginia must build or acquire large amounts of solar, wind, and storage capacity instead of relying on traditional fossil fuels. It’s a super pricey infrastructure transition, and these companies are recovering the cost from ratepayers.

“Some of the ways VCEA is raising electricity bills, mainly for 2.7 million Dominion Energy accounts, are easy to find:

“The up-front construction cost of the $11.3 billion offshore wind project for Dominion, which will not produce electricity until next year. If your Dominion bill is 1,000 kWh, as of September 1 you are paying $11.23 per month for that. Without VCEA the project likely would not have been approved as prudent.”

“The cost of purchasing renewable energy certificates (RECs) from companies other than Dominion, most of them not in Virginia. Under the VCEA, Dominion must hit an annual target for non-hydrocarbon electricity, and when it misses the target, it must pay for RECs or pay a fine. That is adding another $7.68 to the 1,000-kWh bill.

“The up-front construction cost of a growing fleet of large solar projects. The VCEA also mandated that and is calling for much more solar in the next several years. The cost for the current projects is $3.67 on that monthly 1,000-kWh bill.”

“The cost of energy efficiency subsidies offered to induce customers to reduce their use of electricity, often with the purchase of LED lighting, insulation or newer appliances. Some of the subsidies are given to businesses. They currently add $1.45 to that 1,000-kWh monthly bill.

“What this massive electrical bill exposes isn’t excess usage, but it’s the ugly reality of liberals’ aggressive “green” agenda. For years, Virginia’s energy transition was discussed as a long arc, with many targets set decades out. Thus, many costs were described as incremental and framed as manageable. However, as we’re clearly seeing, a $600 electrical bill is far from “manageable.”

“Also, because Dominion operates as a regulated monopoly, many Virginians have literally no choice but to pony up and pay. The utility company is spending what the VCEA law now requires, and regulators allow recovery through the consumer. So customers pay through riders, fuel adjustments, and compliance charges that compound quietly month after month.”

“The video really captures the moment the rubber hits the road. Climate goals and grid modernization stop being theoretical when a basic monthly utility bill exceeds a car payment. The average person, liberal or not, doesn’t see progress in terms of wattage reduction. They just simply see how much that bill is going to impact their monthly budgets. And when you add a stress like that to all the other growing expenses, it goes without saying that people are going to care less about Dems’ lofty goals for a greener future and more about real life, day-to-day survival.”

‘Heat or eat’ – or even ’heat or cook’, or ‘wash or heat’

The same charges hitting New Egland and Virginia consumers may recede a little over summer. They have not receded in the UK, nor will they – they keep escalating and will double before 2035 so he average annual utility bill will increase o close o£4,000 by 2035. All for nothing – there is no climate crisis and the UK could switch back to fossil fuels that cost less than half the current ‘net zero’ costs.

The way to bring an end to this masochistic insanity is to vote for those that campaign on ending the insanity and avoiding the climate freaks.

GET ANGRY!!!

Onwards!

