Putting a couple of Brave AI reports together:

“Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the Iranian government must stop killing protesters, warning that the U.S. would intervene if lethal force continued. On January 2, 2026, Trump declared on social media that the U.S. was “locked and loaded” and would “rescue” peaceful protesters if Iran used violence.

“USS Abraham Lincoln has arrived in the Middle East, now within striking distance of Iran, as part of a major U.S. military buildup amid escalating tensions. The aircraft carrier, which redirected from the South China Sea over a week ago, is operating with a full carrier strike group, including Tomahawk-armed destroyers, F-35C stealth fighters, and supporting submarines and command vessels. “

My previous article here:

(100) Massacre of the innocents – Iranian security forces slaughtered at least36,500 people over 8th and 9th of January

Should the US strike Iran it might be supported by those parties that signed Trump’s Board of Peace last week.

“Countries that have joined:

· Middle East & North Africa: Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia (implied via regional alignment) · Europe: Hungary, Bulgaria, Albania, Kosovo · Asia & Pacific: Pakistan, Indonesia, Mongolia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Vietnam · Americas: Argentina, Paraguay · Others: Belarus (confirmed by Trump, though Kremlin has not officially confirmed)

But…

Wll it be pssible for another ‘coalition of the willing’ to form and strike Iran in a coordinated way?

Iran warns Qatar and Saudi Arabia it will strike US targets if attacked, expert says | Euronews

“Speaking to Euronews, Professor Mehran Kamrava of Georgetown University in Qatar said the warning issued this week by Qatar’s Ministry Of Foreign Affairs, that escalation would be “catastrophic,” is an accurate assessment of the risks now facing the region.”

U.S. Joint Chiefs Call for a First-Ever Meeting of Western Hemisphere Military Leaders – RedState

“Under the leadership of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan “Razin’” Caine, the United States is once again blazing new paths in its efforts to unite Western Hemisphere countries in combatting the drug trafficking in the region. The meeting is set for Feb. 11, according to a statement from the Joint Chiefs of Staff provided to ABC News.”

Looks like a major war is on the way shortly – how will China, Russia and any other Iranian allies react?

The hand of death has been dealt – this could escalate quickly. Stay frosty!

Onwards!

PLEASE take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested. You may also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above here): https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan