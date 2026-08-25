Ukraine and UK strengthen capabilities that target strategic assets deep inside Russia.

Now have this:

US Air Force C-17 Makes Mysterious Visit To Moscow | ZeroHedge

“A US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport on Tuesday, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

The C-17 arrived from Riga, Latvia, where it landed on Sunday, according to Flightradar24 data. Flight data show that the military transport plane was recently at Camp Springs, Maryland, home to Joint Base Andrews, which supports presidential and senior US government travel.

Let’s put 2 and 6 together and get 144!

Russia has sustained attacks deep inside its homeland – now a US military transport arrives at Vnokovo- one of the 125 raions of Moscow, Russia. .

What could it be carrying?

A military negotiating team? Blueprints to counteract UK missile and drone technology?

Who knows! Any ideas

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Whether Russia can capture the UK technology remains to be seen (and the drones).

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