“Schools burned through hundreds of billions in COVID-relief funds. Much of it had “little” impact on students. Some went to Vegas hotel rooms and even an ice cream truck, according to the Trump administration’s cost-cutting department.”

DOGE is on it!

“The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, is exposing wasteful government spending. On Thursday, they revealed that nearly $200 billion was spent by schools with “little oversight or impact on students.”

One can’t help but wonder jus how much of the estimated $400 billion in fraud from the $4 trillion disbursed in federal aid (taxes) went to newly formed NGOs as part of a criminal racket that has the Democratic Party as its figurehead.

