“A mass shooting occurred at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, December 14, 2025, resulting in at least 10 deaths, including one suspected shooter, and 12 injuries, with two police officers among the wounded. The incident took place during a Jewish Hanukkah festival event at the beach, and authorities have stated the situation has been neutralized, with two suspects in custody. The attack, which involved multiple gunshots, prompted a large-scale police operation, and a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) has been located and is being handled by bomb squads.

Apparently a brave Ozzy wrestled a weapon from one of the two terrorists whilst police “neutralized” both gun men.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. AEST, with emergency services responding to reports of multiple gunshot victims.

Police confirmed that one suspect was killed at the scene, while a second suspect remains in custody in critical condition.

The attack occurred near Campbell Parade and involved gunfire from a pedestrian bridge, with video footage showing two men firing and bystanders fleeing.

The co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, Alex Ryvchin, stated the attack was likely deliberate and targeted, given the timing of the Hanukkah celebration.

NSW Police have urged the public to avoid the area and follow official directions, with the operation still ongoing as of Sunday evening.

The Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and NSW Premier Chris Minns both expressed shock and distress over the incident, with Albanese stating his thoughts were with all affected.

The event is being treated as a targeted attack on the Jewish community, though police have not confirmed the motive or whether the attack was terrorism-related.

