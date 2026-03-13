It could be argued that the only way the ‘West’ can be made safe from Islamic terrorism – especially towards the Jewish community - is the expulsion of all radicalized Muslims from all countries.

Not exactly practical or humane!

The issue is pervasive and is becoming more pressing by he day wih the war being waged on he

Islamic (Shia) state of Iran.

Check out this article sourced from ‘Societal Time Bomb’ – Explosive German Police Study Finds Nearly Half All Muslims Under 40 Has ‘Islamist’ Attitudes | ZeroHedge;

‘Societal time bomb’ – Explosive German police study finds that nearly 1 out of every 2 Muslims under 40 has ‘Islamist’ attitudes

“A newly released study by the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), nearly 50 percent of Muslims under the age of 40 in Germany hold “Islamist” views, with these Muslims expressing an attraction to Islamism, a preference for Sharia law over the German Basic Law, and harboring anti-Semitic prejudices.”

From Brave AI;

As of recent data, Muslims make up approximately 6.5% of Germany’s population, with estimates ranging from 6.4% to 6.7%. This corresponds to around 5.3 to 5.6 million people with a migration background from Muslim-majority countries, according to official surveys by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) and the Deutsche Islam-Konferenz.

The Muslim population has grown significantly since the 1960s due to labor migration and waves of refugees, particularly from Turkey, Syria, Afghanistan, and other Middle Eastern and Balkan countries. While the majority are Sunni Muslims, the community also includes Shia, Alevi, and other Islamic denominations.

Despite this growth, only a portion of Muslims in Germany are formally religious; many are culturally Muslim or non-practicing. The demographic is relatively young, with an average age of about 32, and nearly half of German Muslims hold German citizenship.

Back to the remix article;

“The findings, described as “explosive in nature,” were featured in the latest edition of the “Motra Monitor.” The study reports that as of 2025, Muslims in Germany under the age of 40 (45.1 percent) hold “latent or manifestly Islamist attitudes.“

Motra monitor;

https://www.motra.info/en/motra-im-profil/projektbeschreibung/

“Monitoring System and Transfer Platform for Radicalization” (MOTRA) is a research network in the context of civil security research funded by the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BMFTR), the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI) and the Federal Ministry of Education, Family, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth (BMBFSFJ).

MOTRA has been researching radicalization in Germany, its backgrounds, and developments since 2019. Its goal is to provide scientifically sound findings that support policy and practice. The research network brings together nine renowned university and non-university institutions from various disciplines. MOTRA collaborates with other research projects and promotes dialogue with partners from politics and practice on the phenomena of radicalization and extremism.”

Back to the remix article;

“Some German politicians have already voiced their views on the study’s release. Wolfgang Kubicki, a prominent politician in the Free Democrats (FDP) and former MP, stated on X: “This study should set off all the alarm bells. It is a societal time bomb. We must not only talk about migration, but also about integration and religion. The policy of naively looking away has favored this development. The naivety must stop.”

He further stated that “anyone who demands a caliphate is an enemy of democracy. Enemies of democracy without German citizenship must leave the country. Neighborhoods where ghettoization provides fertile ground for radicalization must be restructured. Islamic associations without a clear demarcation from extremists must not be interlocutors for politics. Germany must act secular and self-confident.”

He further called for an end to headscarves in schools and other state institutions “not to harass or suspect the wearers, but to make it clear that the only binding source of our values is the Basic Law.”

Fighting talk!

“Germany is far from the only country seeing the rise of Islamism within the populace. A sobering study from the prestigious polling service Ifop from last year shows that hardline views are growing amongst Muslims in France, including an emphasis on the laws of Islam being placed over those of the state, particularly among young Muslims. At the same time, Christianity is collapsing in France.

Among Muslims in general, 44 percent polled say they “respect the rules of Islam” as being more important “than respect for French laws.” For those aged 15-24, 57 percent believe the rules of Islam are more important than “respect for French laws.

Today, 33 percent of Muslims residing in France — French citizens or foreign nationals — feel sympathy for one of the Islamist movements, a figure that rises to 42 percent among young people. Within this population, 3 percent have sympathy for the most radical and bloody ideology, jihadism.”

In a democracy, the majority view prevails. This ca be subverted to societal self-harm/nihilism, when single policy or sectarian groups vote for radical views/policies – like the views of the greens or Islam or socialism whilst disregarding all other competing views and getting the ‘silent majority’ to suffer the consequences of unaffordable/uneconomic/radically violent/ and fiscally irresponsible policy failures.

There is an evolving war between Islam and the West – the West chooses appeasement, Islam chooses infiltration and ever increasing dominance and exploitation of weak Western governments and welfare systems. Sharia LAW bears m3any of th hallmarks of Germany in the 1930’s and its politics.

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