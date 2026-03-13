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Paul Jackson's avatar
Paul Jackson
2h

No such thing as a radical Muslim, they’re all just Muslims.

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
7h

https://indepnews.org/en/what-the-laval-case-shows-about-academic-freedom/

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