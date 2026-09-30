From Brave AI:

“Flydubai Flight FZ1073 diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after a mid-air incident that Israeli authorities are now treating as an attempted terrorist attack. The Boeing 737 MAX 8, traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, transmitted the international hijacking code 7500 and experienced a steep altitude drop, prompting Israeli fighter jets to scramble.

While initial reports described a violent physical altercation between the two pilots, security assessments have shifted based on passenger testimony and investigations. Key details include:

The Incident : One pilot allegedly stabbed the other and attempted to seize control of the aircraft to crash it in a “9/11-style attack” .

Passenger Intervention : Passengers, including Israelis seated near the front, reportedly rushed the cockpit to subdue the attacker and helped the surviving pilot regain control.

Suspect Identity : The suspected attacker is believed to be of Omani nationality .

Outcome: The aircraft landed safely in Saudi Arabia with all approximately 180 passengers safe and accounted for; two pilots and two crew members were subsequently suspended.

Despite the classification as a terror attempt, some initial official statements had previously ruled out a hijacking, but the prevailing view among Israeli security agencies (including the IDF, Mossad, and Shin Bet) is that a major disaster was narrowly averted.

Horrific scenarios up to and including the shooting down of the flight by fighter jets to avoid even greater loss of life from a forced crash landing were averted.

More here:

Hijack, Pilot Brawl Or Terror Attack? What We Know About Flydubai Flight FZ1073 Scare | World News - News18

“Reports pointed to a violent confrontation between the two pilots inside the cockpit, with passengers describing screams, blood and a sudden dive by the aircraft.

A routine Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv turned into a mid-air security scare on Wednesday after the aircraft sent out emergency signals, abruptly changed course over Saudi Arabia and briefly transmitted the international code associated with a hijacking.

Israeli fighter jets were scrambled, senior officials went into emergency consultations and fears grew that Flight FZ1073, carrying around 180 people, had been taken over. But the picture changed after the Boeing 737 landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, Israel has now classified the incident as an attempted terrorist attack, with speculation that the pilot who allegedly attempted to hijack the plane tried to commit a 9/11-style attack. Israeli channel N12 reported citing sources that the deputy pilot who tried to crash the plane Was Omani while the main pilot was Emirati.

We are approaching some notable anniversaries:

“The Hamas attacks on October 10, 2023, were part of the broader October 7 attacks (codenamed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood) that began on October 7, 2023.

While the initial surprise assault occurred on October 7, fighting and incursions continued into subsequent days. On October 10, Hamas militants were still engaged in battles in several locations, including:

Re’im : The battle at the Re’im headquarters concluded on October 10.

Kfar Aza : The massacre and battle in this kibbutz ended on October 10.

Mefalsim: The attack in this moshav concluded on October 10.

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