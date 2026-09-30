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Penny
Oct 1

FALSE FLAG !!!

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aileen
Sep 30

There is info saying that its the result of convid jabs. People are losing it mentally and emotionally and physically with the convid jabs, personality changes etc and pilots are some of the most vaxed...so the stories go....

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