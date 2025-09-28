After trumps blistering attack on Net 0 as a global scam last week at the United Nations general assembly, Israeli PM Netan Yahu pointed the finger at national socialist prime minsters of Canada, Australia and the UK recognising a non-existent palatininy state where its only objective is for the destruction and removal of the Jewish population. This is hardly the basis for a root to a 2 party state and at peace. Neten Yahu also highlighted the socialist nature of the United Nations(UN) and its organs. Neten Yahu drew the parallels with the sentry’s of persecution of jews leading to the holocaust of the last war and the slaughting of thousands of Israeli’s in October 2024. Socialists have found common cause with Islamic terror organisations. Shameful.

This highlights the destruction of the entire structure in the UK, firstly with covid then with Net 0 and now with mass migration. The bears repeating that the measures taken by the UK government by both conservative and unchallenged by labour, cost the UK 400-600 billion pounds where there is no benefit only costs through money and harm to UK people.

(100) EUDRA shows 4-5 times more deaths and adverse events reported per million doses for viral vector C19 “vaccines” compared to mRNA C19 “vaccines” - media silence continues

(100) A deeper dive on the extra 40,000 English and Welsh deaths in April 2020 – probably by Midazolam + morphine – the WHO instructed “authorities” to categorise all deaths with C19 present as C19 deaths

The jury is still out as to whether the vaccines cause cancer but certainly they cause heart attacks. Th UKs fertility rate is at its lowest level ever with women having 1.6 offspring instead of the healthy over 2 offspring level to regenerate the population. Thousands of front line police officers are off sick with mental health issues and were amongst the first to be injected with the covid vaccines, there are hundreds of thousands of UK workers who cant work because they are sick. Leave aside the issues of deaths and injuries cause by madazolane Matt Handcock prior to the rollout of the covid vaccines and we are still left with a national disaster with hundreds of thousands dead with the medical community who are seemingly uninterested in cause and effect. The current projected cost of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry is almost £227 million, according to the latest estimate by the TaxPayers’ Alliance. People who are damaged by the vaccine receive 100,000 pounds max. scandalous.

Politicians seeking to win back the trust of the UK people, they need to address all the issues listed above. The covid enquiry does not cover these issues above. The next rent in the social fabric is Net 0. Every UK house has seen its utility bill go up 1,000 for no reason. The last rent in the social Fabric is Net migration, it would be scandalous that Net migration of non-EU countries especially Muslim countries are directly responsible for the rises crime rates in the UK and the deuteriation in society. The conversation needs to be had as to how UK common law can be aligned with Sharia law which permits, arranged marriages, child marriages, marital rape, Female genital mutilation.

These are 3 legs of the stall which is destroying the UK, Covid vaccines, Net 0 and Net migration.

I call this the cult of moloch…

Just remember these are all opinions, every one has them and they all smell.

Onwards!!

Please subscribe ten dollars a month or annually for 100 bucks. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan