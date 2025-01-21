Using left-wing sources, from here:

Migrants report issues with CBP One border app after Trump takes office – NBC New York

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday that the CBP One app that worked as recently as that morning would no longer be used to admit migrants after facilitating entry for nearly 1 million people since January 2023.”

“Tens of thousands of appointments that were scheduled into February were cancelled, applicants were told.”

There have already been significant drops in border crimes sanctioned by the human, drug and sex trafficking schemes run by the drug cartels, NGO’s and the Biden Administration over the last half of 2024:

https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/national-media-release/cbp-releases-december-2024-monthly-update

No mention of the flights into the US using the CHNV (Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans) process.

“Through the end of December, about 531,690 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans arrived lawfully and were granted parole under the parole processes. Specifically, 110,970 Cubans, 213,150 Haitians, 96,270 Nicaraguans, and 120,760 Venezuelans were vetted and authorized for travel; and 110,240 Cubans, 211,040 Haitians, 93,070 Nicaraguans, and 117,330 Venezuelans arrived and were granted parole.”

From here, a list of other measures:

Trump executive orders signed around the border

1. Trump declares national emergency at southern border.

2. Trump declares national emergency at southern border.

3. Trump end ‘catch-and-release‘ program.

4. Trump resumes construction on southern border wall.

5. Trump designates cartels as global terrorists.

6. Trump suspends refugee resettlement.

7. Trump ends birthright citizenship.

8. Trump to direct military to prioritize borders.

9. Trump to enhance vetting, screening.

10. An order deeming migration an ‘invasion‘.

The birthright order will be challenged – liberals love anchor babies and “reuniting” extended families!

Lastly, an idle thought.

Venezuela has a huge oil industry – lots of Venezuelan gang members in the US.

From Brave AI:

“The Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners (TIPRO) organization highlighted the significant increase in organized and well-coordinated theft of crude oil, equipment, and materials in recent years, making it challenging to identify and prosecute these crimes. TIPRO has been working with law enforcement, state, and federal policymakers to find solutions to mitigate this growing problem in the oil industry.”

Nigeria has a similar issue:

“A network of illegal oil pipelines being unearthed in Nigeria's Niger Delta region has revealed the extent of oil theft in the country, astounding even the most cynical about Nigeria's obscure but hugely lucrative oil industry.”

To oil company executives: “Gentlemen and ladies – check that what goes in one end, comes out the other!”

Onwards!

Please subscribe (paid, preferably! or unpaid) or donate via ko-fi. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan An annual subscription of 100 bucks is less than 30 cents a day and is one third less than a $3 ko-fi donation a week! Please post on your social media feeds!