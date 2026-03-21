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Esborogardius Antoniopolus's avatar
Esborogardius Antoniopolus
8h

Who is going to invest in refineries for this type of oil in a place where the government wants to shut everything oil-related as soon as they can.

Refineries are investments that take a long time to be amortized, are subject to market risks, someone needs to be crazy to invest in a refinery in the land of net-zero religion.

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la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
8h

They could Make England Great Again if they would drill baby drill.

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