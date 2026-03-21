The UK CHOOSES to import oil and charge massive taxes to extract North Sea oil that every UK consumer must pay - just like taxes.

It’s like having huge national larders chock full of food while the country is starving – then saying we must buy food from abroad and slapping a huge tax on the food used to fed starving people – INSTEAD OF GIVING THE FOOD OUT!

From Brave AI;

‘the average production cost was £19.49 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in 2024, up from £18.39 in 2023 and £13.82 in 2020. Costs vary significantly by water depth: less than 50m costs £17.3/boe, while depths greater than 125m cost £23.8/boe.

The UK is facing a fuel crisis. There Is a shortage of physical supply. Th UK can either get oil from th North Sea and refine it OR buy from overseas and refine it.

We are talking about physical oil, not ‘spreadsheet oil o the laptops of shiny trousered, posturing, bureaucrats and politicians.

So why not declare a national emergency and grab the oil from the North Sea while the emergency persists?

Oil companies could be compelled to supply as much oil as they could and covr the emergency?

How much oil is available from th North Sea compared to the UK demand?

From Brave AI;

The United Kingdom consumed approximately 1,395,410 barrels of oil per day in 2024, which equates to about 509 million barrels per year.

Call that ‘demand’

The UK North Sea produced approximately 60 million tonnes of oil annually in recent years, which is equivalent to about 3.5 million barrels per day based on standard conversion rates (1 tonne ≈ 7.5 barrels).

Call that ‘supply’.

So, according to Brave A, the UK has a surplus of 2 million barrels a day or 730 million barrels a year.

No new licenses required – fuel emergency averted.

How stupid are the ‘political elite and the UK’s politicians that they cannot come up with ‘temporary’ measures to keep Britain moving and work something out for any remaining issues?

Instead they whine on about ‘net zero’ targets that are accelerating the descent toward default on national debt.

Stupid is as stupid does.

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