A rather disturbing article has been published by the anti-Muslim group RAIR in the US.

Civilization Jihad in Florida: How Islamic Doctors Are Building a Parallel Sharia Healthcare System Inside Tampa’s Muslim Brotherhood Enclave (Video) - RAIR

Worth a read, here’s a few extracts that might lead to pondering the application of Sharia law in the UK.

“What is taking shape is not a single organization with a limited scope. It is a parallel institutional Islamic system, assembled methodically, sector by sector, and described as designed to endure.

“This is the Muslim Brotherhood Memorandum and doctrinal Hijrah realized in practice: patient settlement through migration, non-assimilation, and institution-building, aimed at the gradual transformation of the host society from within.”

“Speakers described Islam as the governing framework, Sharia compliance as the standard, and long-term independence from American civic systems as the goal.

This deliberate separation from non-Islamic systems reflects a core phase of Hijrah: temporary reliance on the host society until parallel institutions achieve full autonomy, as envisioned in the Brotherhood’s settlement strategy.

“Classical and contemporary Islamic scholars describe modern Hijrah as a phased process: migrants settle in non-Muslim lands, resist assimilation, build parallel Islamic institutions (mosques, schools, businesses, professional networks), achieve self-sufficiency, expand demographically and economically, engage in da’wah (proselytization), and ultimately work toward establishing Islamic authority.

“The stated goal was to make it easy for Muslims to find and prioritize Muslim healthcare professionals based on faith, specialty, gender, language, and location.

“Collectively, these components were presented as operating within a governance framework overseen by an Amir (a centralized Islamic leader) and a shura (a consultative council that enforces religious rulings), tasked with ensuring Sharia compliance across institutional domains—prioritizing internal religious authority over reliance on external civic systems. Such centralized religious oversight mirrors the authority structure Muhammad established in Medina after the original Hijrah, ensuring all sectors align with Islamic law rather than external norms.

The context of he article is the establishment of Muslim centric healthcare in Tampa, Florida and the favouring of Muslim v non-Muslim patients.

“What unfolded at the iTAMPA launch cannot be reduced to a healthcare initiative, a networking effort, or a professional association.

The presentation revealed a coordinated institutional project aimed at restructuring how an entire community educates its children, trains its professionals, finances its institutions, and delivers essential services —with healthcare serving as a trusted and durable entry point for a preference for Sharia governance.”

“Now, publishing a link to this article might mean I have run foul of the soon to be legislated UK blasphemy laws – blasphemy against Islam that is, not any other faith.

I may have the view, along with many other nations and US States that these sorts of behaviours amount to sedition – but that view will soon be against the law and must be silenced! I have similar anti-Muslim views on arranged/child marriage, polygamy, FGM, marital rape, first cousin marriage etc.

From Brave AI – the Muslim brotherhood, (not Islam) has been outlawed In several countries – from Brave AI:

“Several countries have designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. These include Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Russia, and Syria (until 2024).”

Texas and Florida also:

https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-designates-muslim-brotherhood-cair-as-foreign-terrorist-organizations

“The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world,’” said Governor Abbott.

“The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable.

Today, I designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations. These radical extremists are not welcome in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas.”

And Florida, pr Brave AI:

Florida has designated the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations. Governor Ron DeSantis announced this designation on December 8, 2025, through an executive order that was posted on his social media account, X.

“ The order states that Florida agencies are directed to undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these organizations, including denying privileges or resources to anyone providing material support.”

How these actions that apply Sharia law In Florida and Texas contravene the terrorist designations will no doubt play out In prosecutions, arrests and court decisions in those States.

For the heavily Muslim influenced, UK per Brave AI:

“As of January 7, 2026, the UK government has not officially designated the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) or the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations. However, the UK government has intensified scrutiny on Islamist groups, particularly those with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, through a new definition of extremism that targets organizations with an “Islamist orientation”.

“Critics argue that the Brotherhood’s “bottom-up” strategy of ideological infiltration through charities, mosques, and cultural groups poses a long-term threat to liberal democratic foundations, even if it does not directly engage in violence.” And maybe even antisemitism?!!

